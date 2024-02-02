VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: Paysharp is a four years old fintech startup that received RBI in-principle approved payment aggregator in December 2022, part of security and compliance initiative last year Paysharp achieved ISO 27001:2022.

Now Paysharp announced, Paysharp has achieved SOC 2 (TYPE 1) certification, a rigorous international certification demonstrating our commitment to maintaining and protecting information security.

This is a validation for our commitment to providing enterprise-level security and protecting customer data from potential breaches.

We've always believed that we're the custodians of trust when it comes to our customer's data. We are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance. Achieving SOC 2 (TYPE 1) showcases our ongoing commitment to privacy and security and reinforces our rigorous policies and procedures to safeguard customer data., company already holds ISO 27001 and SOC 2 (Type 1) accreditations, Security and compliance is the continuous efforts so company scheduled SOC 2 (Type 2) audit in next few months.

Other Compliance and Certifications

Apart from the accreditation certifications as a payment aggregator company undergo other audits per regulator guidelines like VAPT for web application and APIs and VAPT for source code and network infrastructure, SAR audit for Payment systems and SAR audit for data localisation.

Products

Company is working on non-card-based payments like UPI payments and virtual account payment modes like NEFT / IMPS / RTGS. Company is providing a flat pricing model.

Funding

Company received two rounds of funding, Last year the company received funding of 10.5 crores with the 200 crores valuation and in early 2021 the company received funding of 13 crores.

