BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This certification reinforces Pennant's commitment to delivering secure, resilient, and scalable lending solutions for banks and financial institutions worldwide.

Also Read | Japan Fire: 1 Dead, Over 170 Buildings Damaged After Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Area in Oita (Watch Videos).

The ISO 27001 certification validates that Pennant has implemented rigorous data protection frameworks, risk management processes, and continuous improvement mechanisms across its operations. These measures ensure compliance with global information security standards that provide the capability to effectively protect the company against emerging digital threats.

This certification is particularly significant as Pennant's platforms are deployed in mission-critical environments that require strict adherence to regulatory guidelines, including those issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and various central banks. By embedding robust security practices that meet ISO 27001 standards, Pennant enhances its ability to deliver on these commitments with effective security and compliance controls.

Also Read | Australia T20I Captain Mitchell Marsh Back in Ashes 2025-26 Frame After Surprise Sheffield Shield Return.

"Our ISO 27001 certification is a reaffirmation of our core value of putting customers first," said Ravi Datla, CHRO & Head of Compliance, Pennant Technologies. "Information security is fundamental to trust in the digital financial ecosystem. This achievement demonstrates our continued dedication to providing secure, reliable, and agile financial technology solutions that empower financial institutions to transform lending operations with confidence."

As Pennant continues to scale its product portfolio, extending into AI/ML-driven decisioning models, low code/no code configurability layers, and real-time digital lending orchestration, the ISO 27001 certification reinforces the company's commitment to providing secure and future-ready digital banking capabilities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)