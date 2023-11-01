PRNewswire

Singapore, November 1: Ahead of World Diabetes Day 2023, P&G Health, makers of Neurobion, continued awareness efforts with an innovative #KnowtheSigns campaign to help consumers and healthcare professionals understand the connection between Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes with Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) and Vitamin B Deficiency for timely detection, treatment, and improved quality of life.

With Diabetes Mellitus being the leading cause1 of PN, the increasing prevalence of PN is closely linked to the rise in the number of diabetic patients. PN including Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) is the result of damage to the nerves impacting quality of life of people as they are not able to go about their daily lives as comfortably. Symptoms of PN include numbness, tingling, prickling, and burning sensations in the hands and feet. B vitamin deficiency and aging are other high-risk factors along with diabetes, leading to peripheral nerve damage. Published studies across different countries confirm that up to 80% of patients with PN remain undiagnosed and untreated.

Aalok Agrawal, Senior Vice-President, P&G Health (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa) said, "An estimated 1 in 2 Diabetics2 and 1 in 103 Pre-diabetics suffer from Peripheral Neuropathy, while Vitamin B Deficiency affects the quality of life of ~19% of all people with diabetes,4,5. A key barrier we have recognized is that pre-diabetic and diabetic patients are often unaware of their symptoms, which leads to delay in seeking treatment, and a resultant impact on quality of life. The #KnowtheSigns campaign is a step change in the approach towards health awareness, as for the first time, we have leveraged Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make the invisible condition of PN & Vitamin B deficiency visible and more relatable to consumers. We hope to help people understand the condition by shedding light on daily struggles and symptoms. Not many people are aware that early diagnosis can help enable better treatment outcomes and better quality of life, and damaged nerves can be regenerated if nerve damage has not progressed too far."

The #KnowtheSigns campaign includes an online and offline 'See what they feel' Photo Exhibit, wherein real-life patient experiences have been brought to life using AI to help consumers identify early signs of nerve damage and vitamin B deficiency. Further, a simulated 'Touch Room' - virtual and on-ground - with altered everyday items highlights the impact on quality of life of patients. A free Digital Self-Screening tool provides consumers a simple and quick self-assessment to check for symptoms and understand when to contact a healthcare practitioner.

"We will also be organizing #KnowtheSigns scientific events with leading Health Experts to create awareness on the importance of identifying signs of Peripheral Neuropathy and Vitamin B Deficiency in patients, diagnosing high-risk patients, and latest guidelines in management including the role of high dose B Vitamins in treatment." Aalok Agrawal added.

#KnowtheSigns will be live all of November across on-ground and digital touchpoints in Philippines, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa in collaboration with healthcare professionals, medical organizations, influencers, partners, consumers, and patients. For more information on the campaign, please write to our media contacts.

Disclaimer: Indications of Neurobion may differ in different countries, please check with your local healthcare professionals for more information.

