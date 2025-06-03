Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Officials After Receiving the Approval Letter from Pharmacy Council of India for Kick Starting Programs in Pharmacy at CU UP Campus

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3: Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, continues to break new ground in AI-augmented multidisciplinary education with a major milestone--its School of Pharmacy has received formal approval from the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for its Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharma) programme. This development marks a significant step in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a forward-looking destination for pharmacy education.

Also Read | OpenAI Announces Next Phase of Its Global 'AI for Impact Accelerator Programme' in India.

The School of Pharmacy at CU Uttar Pradesh has been conceptualized with a future-ready educational model aligned with industry demands and driven by cutting-edge technology. The curriculum is designed to balance theoretical foundations with hands-on training, ensuring that students graduate as competent and industry-ready healthcare professionals. The Pharmacy Council of India has granted formal approval to Chandigarh University, Lucknow Campus to begin offering 60 seats in the Pharmacy course from the academic session 2025.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure for Research-Driven Learning

Also Read | 'I Am Misunderstood,' Kamal Haasan Tells Karnataka Film Chamber Over Kannada Origin Remark Row.

The School of Pharmacy offers an infrastructure tailored for advanced research. Students actively participate in projects related to pharmacokinetics, clinical pharmacy, medicinal chemistry, and toxicology. The curriculum has been crafted in collaboration with international industry experts and academicians, enabling students to grasp both traditional and emerging subjects with clarity while sharpening their skills in line with global standards.

The availability of AI-powered tools and modern laboratories encourages experiential learning. Students also engage in internships, research assignments, and community-driven projects, making education at CU not only theoretical but deeply practical and immersive.

A Booming Sector with Expanding Opportunities

With the global pharmaceutical industry projected to grow at an estimated rate of 4.7% from 2024 to 2029--reaching a market size of approximately USD 1,454 billion--career prospects in pharmacy remain robust. Recognizing this trend, Chandigarh University has developed an ecosystem equipped with high-tech labs, experienced industry professionals, and collaborative learning environments to prepare a skilled and adaptable workforce.

Industry-Collaborated Education for Future-Ready Professionals

Students at the School of Pharmacy can pursue careers in diverse fields such as Clinical Research, Intellectual Property Management, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Control, and Medical Writing. The university also imparts regulatory training in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), and Good Clinical Practices (GCP), ensuring graduates are prepared to work in highly regulated environments.

Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, stands as a model of integrated education where learning, technology, and industry interface seamlessly. Students not only receive rigorous academic instruction but also benefit from industry training, internships, and research exposure, preparing them for a balanced and successful career.

The university's AI-supported, modern campus in Unnao--backed by industry-aligned curriculum, advanced labs, and seasoned faculty--provides a solid academic foundation. Strategic partnerships with leading companies and government bodies further enhance student opportunities by offering essential skill training and diverse career pathways.

Academic Leadership at the Helm

The school is led by Prof. (Dr.) Amit Verma. Prof. Verma is accompanied by rich international, industry, and academic experience. Having more than 20 years of pharmaceutical education, research, and industrial experience, Prof. Verma has made notable contributions towards international collaborations, drug development plans, regulatory documentation, and innovation in pharmaceutical sciences. He has collaborated with India's and the world's premier institutions and pharmaceutical industries, providing his services in drug discovery, formulation science, regulatory affairs, clinical research and academic leadership. His passion for pharmacy education is evident in his strong desire for interactive learning, digital integration, research mentorship, and international academic collaborations.

Being the India's first AI-enabled campus Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is committed to revolutionize education through modern technology. This smart campus offers AI-powered learning platforms, real-time simulation, virtual labs, that foster an environment of incubation, innovation and critical thinking. The university believe in quality professional education where the eminent faculty on roll are equipped with advanced pedagogy to produce pharmacy professionals to not only adept in their field but also competent in leveraging technology to enhance patient care and drug development. This initiative and commitment ensure our dedication to shape future-ready pharmacy leaders to meet healthcare industry requirement.

Backed with the legacy of Chandigarh University Mohali, students will get an opportunity for the international exposure through the collaborations with over 150 foreign universities, enriching their academic and cultural perspectives. Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is committed to nurturing competent and compassionate pharmacy professionals who can contribute meaningfully to the global healthcare ecosystem".

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

Website: www.culko.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)