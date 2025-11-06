Inauguration of the Phillips Manufacturing Expertise Centre, Chakan, Pune, by Mr. Basavraj Kalyani, Bharat Forge Ltd., with Mr. Alan Phillips, Mr. Michael Garner, and Mr. Abhishek Singhania

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Phillips Machine Tools proudly announced the successful inauguration of the Phillips Manufacturing Expertise Center in Chakan, Pune. The grand ceremony was graced by Mr. Basavraj P. Kalyani, Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., and Mr. Alan Phillips, President of Phillips Corporation, USA, who jointly unveiled this world-class facility dedicated to advancing the future of manufacturing in India.

A Center Dedicated to Manufacturing Excellence

The Phillips Manufacturing Expertise Center has been established with a clear mission -- to accelerate India's transition toward advanced, smart, and sustainable manufacturing. Strategically located in Chakan, one of India's leading industrial belts, it will serve as a hub of innovation, learning, and collaboration for manufacturers, technology partners, and academia.

The Center serves as a hub of innovation, showcasing Phillips' advanced end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. Visitors and customers are encouraged to observe live demonstrations of state-of-the-art CNC machines, automation systems, and next-generation additive 3D printers, including SLA, SLS, FFF, DMLS, and Hybrid technologies. These technological advancements are exemplifying how manufacturing is transforming, providing an exciting glimpse into the next era of industrial innovation.

The facility will also serve as a training and application development center, enabling customers, engineers, and students to gain hands-on exposure to the latest technologies, helping bridge the skill and technology gap in the industry.

Driving India's Manufacturing Vision

Speaking at the inauguration, chief guest Mr. Basavraj P. Kalyani, Executive Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., emphasized the national significance of such initiatives: "India is on the cusp of a manufacturing revolution. The establishment of the Phillips Manufacturing Expertise Center will play a transformative role in realizing our nation's aspirations to be a global manufacturing leader. By combining technology, talent, and innovation, Phillips is setting the stage for Indian manufacturers to compete confidently in the international arena. This is not just a milestone for Phillips, but a step forward for India's manufacturing ecosystem."

A Global Perspective on Growth

Mr. Alan Phillips, President of Phillips Corporation, USA, expressed his pride in Phillips' growing footprint in India and its contribution to global progress:

India has always been close to our hearts at Phillips. We have the largest team here. What's happening in India is truly special -- a mix of innovation, energy, and commitment that's enabling the future of manufacturing. The new Manufacturing Expertise Center in Chakan represents another significant step in this direction. It's about bringing the best global technologies and ideas closer to our customers, helping them grow, adapt, and lead with confidence.

It truly reflects our philosophy of 'Experts Inspiring Expertise,' as with every milestone like this, we strengthen our global network and our purpose -- operationalize manufacturing. India continues to inspire us with its talent and ingenuity, and it's exciting to see how this momentum will contribute to the entire Phillips family worldwide.

Phillips: A Partner in Manufacturing Transformation

With a legacy of over six decades, Phillips Machine Tools has established itself as one of the most trusted and forward-thinking partners to manufacturers across industries -- from aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical devices to precision engineering and education.

This inauguration marks a significant milestone in Phillips' continuous efforts to empower the Indian manufacturing sector with global standards of manufacturing technology, expertise, and support. The Phillips Manufacturing Expertise Center is envisioned as a collaborative ecosystem where customers, partners, and innovators come together to design and deliver the future of Indian manufacturing.

