New Delhi [India], February 15: Physics Wallah (PW), India's leading ed-tech platform has announced its JEE Main 2024 results of session one with over 2900 of its students scoring above the 98+ percentile. Highlighting this success, over 507 PW students have achieved an impressive 99.5 percentile, the highest in the platform's history, while more than 1,194 students have scored in the 99 percentile. These exceptional results were facilitated through an integrated approach to learning, combining Physics Wallah's digital and physical platforms to provide a comprehensive educational experience.

Leading the pack of high achievers from PW are students like Kavish Sureka (99.99 percentile), Sushant Padha (99.98 percentile), Anomitra Santra (99.96 percentile), Vinayak Gupta (99.95 percentile), Krishna Agarwal (99.94 percentile), and Tanmay Gaur (99.94 percentile). This result includes a mix of online courses at PW app and offline tech-enabled learning at PW Vidyapeeth.

Physics Wallah's commitment to accessible and affordable quality education shines again, as students excel in the highly competitive JEE Main 2024 Exam. Key to their success is the platform's innovative teaching methods, including a dedicated doubt-solving engine and daily practice tests with video solutions, personalized learning paths, and access to a vast library of learning resources. Beyond studies, PW also ensures student's emotional well-being through its dedicated PRERNA Helpline. These features have played a crucial role in achieving such outstanding results.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, said, "It's heartwarming to see our students excel in the JEE Main exam. Their success is a reflection of their hard work and determination and also the dedication and personalised support provided by the esteemed faculty at PW. I want to tell our students who didn't get the results they hoped for this time to not lose hope. Learn from this experience, keep pushing forward, and your efforts will bear fruit in the JEE Main Session 2."

PW strives to help all students reach their full potential by providing the best educational environment and opportunities. The aim is to support high aspirations and help learners achieve all their goals.

In the meantime, NTA has already opened the Joint Entrance Exam Main (Session 2) registration on February 2, 2024. Candidates can register themselves for the April session, the deadline of which is March 02, 2024. The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam will run from April 01 to 15, 2024.

Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian Ed-Tech company founded in 2020, and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education on a massive scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 4 crore students through its 81 YouTube channels in 8 vernacular languages. Starting as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW became a Unicorn in 2022 and now it has more than 27 lakh paid students, and 1 crore app downloads on the PW App. PW has expanded into 28 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 75 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 30 Pathshala (hybrid) centres across the country. PW is students' lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational trajectory, from a student to self-sufficient skilled professionals.

