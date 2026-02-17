Moscow [Russia], February 17 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has noted that the BRICS grouping is steadily transforming into a broad global structure attracting growing international interest, reflecting shifts in economic and political power beyond traditional Western alliances.

In an exclusive interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov noted that the bloc now extends beyond Eurasia to include countries across Latin America and Africa, and is likely to expand further as new centres of influence emerge worldwide.

"Many centres of rapid economic growth, financial power, and political influence have appeared, and the world is being reformatted amid competitive struggle," he said, describing the organisation as part of a wider transition towards a multipolar global order, as reported by TV BRICS.

Lavrov emphasised the economic weight of the grouping, stating that the combined gross domestic product of BRICS nations, measured by purchasing power parity, already surpasses that of the Group of Seven (G7). According to him, this trend underscores the increasing role of emerging economies in shaping global development agendas.

He added that BRICS could evolve into a coordinating platform aligning development strategies in infrastructure, social policy, and economic cooperation across Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America. The grouping, he said, effectively acts as an "umbrella" supporting regional integration processes across continents.

The minister also highlighted practical cooperation projects, including initiatives connecting South Asia with Russia's Far East. Among them are plans involving the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor, which aim to enhance trade connectivity and logistics efficiency.

Lavrov's remarks come as BRICS continues to broaden engagement with partner countries and deepen economic coordination among members, signalling a potential shift in the global institutional balance.

He added that the organisation's expansion reflects demand for alternative platforms of cooperation and dialogue in an increasingly competitive and interconnected global economy. (ANI)

