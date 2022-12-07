New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): After unlocking success for thousands of JEE and NEET aspirants, PW (PhysicsWallah) is now set to make dreams come true for IIT JAM aspirants with its Kshitij series for JAM prep.

The IIT Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is a ray of hope for several students who do not crack JEE, allowing them to pursue M.Sc courses at prestigious IITs across the country. IIT-JAM 2023 will be conducted on February 12, 2023.

Also Read | Bogtui Carnage: Slain Trinamool Leader Vadu Sheikh's Brother Jahangir in CBI Net.

Considering the importance of the test for IIT aspirants, PW is offering the most comprehensive preparation with a chance to complete the syllabus in a short span. The free-of-cost Kshitij batch will offer 100+ lectures in Hinglish on YouTube and the PW app, along with 20+ DPPs, and class notes on the PW app.

PW will hold four parallel batches for physics, chemistry, biotechnology, and maths for thorough preparation. The aspirants will be trained by renowned and experienced faculties, many of whom have appeared for IIT JAM and understand the exam's intricacies.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Govt Employees To Receive 3 to 5% DA Hike in March 2023; Check Latest Update.

Alakh Pandey, CEO & Founder, PhysicsWallah, said, "The IIT JAM prep crash course brings us a step ahead on our mission to prepare students for the most diverse set of competitive exams at affordable price points. The Kshitij batch will offer in-depth and easy-to-grasp training to aspirants. As always, we have deployed highly trained and adept educators on the course. We are hoping for another historical result after our students rocked the JEE and NEET 2022 exams."

The free batch will commence on November 21, 2022, and conclude on January 31, 2023. PW will also add mathematical statistics and geology to the syllabus in future.

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (PhysicsWallah) is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. Fast forward to today, it has scaled India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, CTET, and CA.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 12M subscribers across 27 YouTube channels and more than 7 million app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavoring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today's jobs. PW's exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)