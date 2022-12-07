Mumbai, December 7: Central government employees have been demanding an increase in fitment factor and house rent allowance hike. Amid all of this, there seems to be some good news for central government employees. As per reports, government employees might hear some good news about DA hike soon.

If reports are to be believed, central government employees are in for another DA hike which is likely to be announce soon. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same. In September 2022, the Centre increased the DA of government employees by 4 percent, thus raising the DA hike to 38 percent from 34 percent. 7th Pay Commission: Expected Fitment Factor Hike Will Increase Central Govt Employees' Salary This Much.

Earlier, central government employees were receiving a DA hike of 34 percent which was raised by 3 percent in March 2022. As per Centre's recent decisions and trends, the government is likely to increased the DA in March 2023, which is two months from now. Reportedly, central government employees' DA is likely to be raised by 3 to 5 percent.

However, the hike in DA will depend on various factors including the inflation rate and the 7th pay commission recommendations. Reports also suggest that central government employees could get a new pay commission as the employees union is planning to submit a memorandum to the union cabinet. 7th Pay Commission: Decision on DA Arrears Likely During Next Cabinet Meet, Check Latest News Update Here.

The employees union is demanding to increase the salary of employees or bring in the 8th CPC. Reportedly, DA will be reduced to zero if it reaches close to 50 percent. It must be noted that the Centre makes makes dearness allowance zero whenever it implements a new pay scale. So, it is to be seen whether the government will bring in a new pay commission or no?

