Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, is pleased to announce that it has received the Occupancy Certificate (O.C) for three of its luxurious residential projects - Piramal Vaikunth (Thane), Piramal Revanta (Mulund), and Piramal Aranya (Byculla) in the MMR. This comes on the heels of the successful handover of Cluster 1 at Piramal Vaikunth earlier this year, demonstrating Piramal Realty's ability to deliver high-quality residential developments. The transfer of ownership of nearly 250 apartments at Piramal Revanta has already begun.

Piramal Realty's success can be attributed to its deep understanding of customers and focus on providing luxurious but practical homes. The company has differentiated itself by incorporating distinctive biophilic designs to create an environment where the residents can actively participate, preserve, and connect with the natural landscapes around them. The consistent performance across its residential projects in MMR is a testament to the consumers' adoption of tech-enabled solutions, including modern concepts such as lifestyle-conscious designs and better living spaces. This has allowed the company to stay ahead of the curve meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Gaurav Sawhney, CEO, Piramal Realty said, "Securing the Occupancy Certificate (O.C) for three projects marks an important milestone for us. We eagerly anticipate extending a warm welcome to our esteemed customers as they embark on their journey to experience #ThePiramalLife. It is a testament to our hard work, dedication, and expertise in delivering projects that offer a modern-day living experience. Through the unwavering efforts of our team, our projects will bring in the much-required character to our homes."

He further added, "Designed using the principles of biophilia, our residential projects effortlessly blend the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, providing our residents with a serene and balanced living experience that nurtures one's well-being. These projects redefine community living with its state-of-the-art amenities and panoramic views. We look forward to seeing our vision come to life as families make these extraordinary communities their home."

Piramal Realty has an impressive portfolio of award-winning residential projects in Mumbai's prime locations, with over 13 million square feet currently under development. Notable developments include Piramal Aranya (Byculla), Piramal Mahalaxmi, Piramal Revanta (Mulund), and Piramal Vaikunth (Thane).

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living.

Piramal Group is a global business conglomerate with diverse interests in pharma, financial services and real estate. The Group has offices in over 30 countries and a global brand presence in more than 100 markets, and operates with over 10,000 people worldwide from 21 diverse nationalities.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group is a torchbearer of trusteeship, responsible business ethos and sustainable, holistic growth. Based on the philosophy of 'Doing Well and Doing Good', the Group continues to create long-term value for its stakeholders and the community at large.

In over three decades of its existence, Piramal Group has pursued a twin strategy of both organic and inorganic growth. Driven by its core values, Piramal Group has strived for inclusive growth, while adhering to ethical and values-driven practices.

