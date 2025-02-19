New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with Brandon Tseng, Co-Founder and President, and Sarjan P Shah, Managing Director (India) of Shield AI.

Shield AI is a US-based aerospace and arms technology company based in San.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader, First-Time MLA Set To Become Delhi's 4th Woman CM (Watch Video).

Piyush Goyal said they explored opportunities for collaboration to enhance India's defence capabilities through AI-driven technology to strengthen our aerospace and defence sector.

Separately, Gpyal had a productive meeting with Max Koeune, President and CEO, and Peter Dawe, Chief Operations and Growth Officer at McCain Foods Ltd. Discussed McCain's ambitious expansion plans in India, emphasising strategic investments, boosting local partnerships, and scaling up manufacturing.

Also Read | Satyajit Ray's 'Ganashatru' Trends Online As CPCB Report Raises Alarms Over Rising River 'Faecal Coliform' Bacteria Levels at Maha Kumbh Mela - Where To Watch the Classic Film.

Also, Goyal deliberated on strengthening supply and cold chain infrastructure, fostering farm prosperity, and driving sustainable, community-led growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)