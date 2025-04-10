Piyush Goyal to Inaugurate India's Largest Building Material and Construction Expo - Vibrant Buildcon 2025 at Yashobhoomi on April 13

New Delhi [India], April 10: India's largest building material and construction expo - Vibrant Buildcon 2025 - is set to be inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, on 13th April 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. The event will be a landmark gathering of the global construction and infrastructure industry, featuring over 250 exhibitors, 50,000+ domestic visitors, and 700+ international buyers across a vast 27,000 sq. m exhibition area.

A curtain raiser for the exhibition was recently held in New Delhi, attended by key stakeholders and industry leaders. Prominent guests included:

* Ramesh Mittal, Chairperson, Capexil* Nilesh Jetpariya, Sr. Vice Chairman (Ceramic Panel), Capexil & Member-Board of Trade (Government of India)* Harpal Singh, Secretary, Capexil* Narendra Sanghat, Western Region Committee Member, Capexil* Vishal Acharya, Global Business Head, Vibrant Buildcon* Jitendra Kathiriya, Director, Vibrant Buildcon* Vijay Aghara, Director, Vibrant Buildcon

The expo will bring together buyers from over 60 countries, including the USA, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Spain, UAE, and other regions across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, South East Asia, and more. It offers unmatched export, OEM, and joint venture opportunities for Indian manufacturers.

With Bollywood icon Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador, Vibrant Buildcon 2025 is set to be a game-changer, providing a premium global stage for India's booming building materials industry. The exhibition will showcase 10+ product categories, including:

* Ceramics, Tiles, & Sanitaryware* Marble, Granite & Stone* CP, Pipe & Fittings* Hardware, Bath Fittings & Sink* Plywood, Laminates, Timber, & Floorings* Paints * Glue, Adhesive & Construction Chemicals* Cement & TMT Bars

India's construction market, currently valued at USD 884.72 billion (2023), is on a high-growth trajectory, expected to touch USD 2,134.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030. Rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects including roads, railways, and industrial corridors are propelling this momentum.

Ramesh Mittal, Chairperson, Capexil, said "India's infrastructure growth is creating a robust ecosystem for building materials. At Capexil, we are committed to supporting manufacturers and exporters to showcase their excellence to the world. Vibrant Buildcon is a testament to India's global potential in this sector."

Nilesh Jetpariya, Sr. Vice Chairman, Ceramic Panel - Capexil & Member-Board of Trade (Government of India), stated, "The ceramic and tile segment from India is gaining remarkable traction globally due to its quality and innovation. Vibrant Buildcon 2025 will further strengthen our global outreach, offering a strategic opportunity to highlight India's leadership in ceramics and allied products."

Vishal Acharya, Global Business Head, Vibrant Buildcon, stated "This year's edition has witnessed unprecedented interest from international buyers, signaling India's growing clout in the global building materials supply chain. We are proud to be facilitating meaningful cross-border business relationships."

Jitendra Kathiriya & Vijay Aghara, Directors, Vibrant Buildcon, shared "With participation from leading brands and innovators, Vibrant Buildcon 2025 is the ultimate destination for product launches, partnerships, and future-ready solutions. We welcome industry professionals, traders, and buyers from across the globe to experience India's manufacturing strength."

