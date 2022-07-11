Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sportz Interactive (SI), the Mumbai-based sports media firm that began operations in 2002, celebrated its 20-year anniversary milestone this month. The company is celebrating two decades of delighting sports fans on behalf of its clients on the back of its data, technology and content offerings.

Sportz Interactive's growth journey is a reflection of how the business of sport and fan engagement has evolved over the past two decades. SI's products and services have helped deliver success to multiple stakeholders in the eco-system viz. International Federations, Broadcasters, Franchises, Media Houses, Technology Companies and Sponsors across the globe.

Over its two-decade journey, SI's offerings have touched millions of fans across the world through marquee global events like The Olympics, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euros/Champions League, ICC Cricket World Cup/T20 World Cup and Indian brands like the Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi, Indian Super League, TATA Mumbai Marathon and numerous other sports events.

Today, SI is the go-to fan engagement solutions provider for businesses, leagues, franchises and brands in a digital-first world.

Born from a humble garage, the SI headquarters has now snowballed into 27,000 square feet of sporty office space, thanks to the efforts of a 500-player strong team.

It is this office space aka 'The SI Arena' which is at the core of the company's rich culture. SI's 'players' are at the heart of its growth story, and its initiatives to constantly enrich the office vibe - whether in-person or remote - have set new standards for inclusion, communication and human resource management.

Arvind Iyengar, CEO, Sportz Interactive International says, "The company set out with a vision to revolutionize the sports fan experience and we've been fortunate to have worked with some of the biggest sports federations, teams, broadcasters and technology companies to reach hundreds of millions of fans. All of this is driven by our passionate and committed team. It's a high energy atmosphere which makes every day feel like a match day at Sportz Interactive!"

The Sportz Interactive vision is to "Revolutionise the sports fan experience across consumption points by creating best-in-class products." Elaborating on the business model, Siddharth Raman, Deputy CEO, Sportz Interactive shares that, "We are privileged to play a key role in the digital transformation of our clients' businesses. Our fan engagement solutions suite across Data & Video Tech, Interactive Solutions and Content Management are key commercial drivers. We are excited about the next phase of growth as we invest in staying technologically ahead of the curve and becoming an employer of choice for anyone looking to build a career in the business of sport."

That said, Sportz Interactive is now leaping 'into the next 20' as its CEO has said with a clear focus on international expansion - already visible from the set-up of offices in Singapore. Having developed scalable architecture to handle massive traffic for mega sporting events and more data, greater analysis and higher viewership, SI - which has engaged over three hundred million fans - is readying to multiply that number.

The first sports-focused content and technology solutions company in Asia, Sportz Interactive (SI) has almost two decades' worth of operational domain expertise. With more than 500 "players" on its team (and growing!), the company covers over 40 sports worldwide with an in-depth focus on cricket, football, kabaddi and many other global sports. Through the years, SI has gained an immense reputation for its state-of-the-art websites and mobile applications, hosted solutions, digital simulators, match centres, fantasy games, social media innovations and content initiatives.

