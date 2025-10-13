New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the government's ambitious PM Gati Shakti mission, aimed at transforming India's infrastructure and improving logistics efficiency, has begun to show a visible impact across sectors.

Addressing the gathering at the 4th anniversary of PM Gati Shakti held at Bharat Mandapam, Goyal highlighted that logistics costs, which had long been a challenge for India's competitiveness, are now declining. "There was recently a report which demonstrated that logistics costs have started coming down quite drastically, particularly with last-mile connectivity improving," he said.

He explained that earlier, industries faced multiple transfers of materials, from truck to rail, causing inefficiencies and losses. The creation of direct railway sidings at mining and power plant sites, he noted, has significantly reduced such wastage.

"Simple last-mile connectivity at the mining site and at the power plant site can make a dramatic difference to the cost of electricity because logistics cost comes down," the Minister said, emphasizing how this efficiency benefits both industry and consumers.

Goyal also spoke about the growing reach of the PM Gati Shakti initiative across ministries, states, and departments. Over the past four years, he said, the programme has evolved into a tool for coordination and effective planning across sectors.

"Everybody can benefit," he added, pointing out that the latest compendium on the initiative showcases how PM Gati Shakti is influencing various aspects of daily life.

He announced that new digital tools are being launched to further strengthen the programme's implementation, including a unified geospatial interface that will allow public access to PM Gati Shakti databases. "A very comprehensive multi-sector reporting system has been launched today, which will keep track of how PM Gati Shakti is impacting development through the area approach," Goyal said. He also urged all agencies to keep their data regularly updated to ensure accurate planning and execution.

The Minister drew attention to efforts directed at aspirational districts, noting that the area-based planning under PM Gati Shakti is designed not just to meet local needs but also to help these regions overcome infrastructure gaps.

In recognition of stakeholders' contributions, Goyal announced the launch of LEAPS, the Logistics Excellence Advancement and Performance Shield, to honour outstanding performers in the logistics sector.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Goyal said, "The time is now ripe for PM Gati Shakti to go to the next level," calling it a central tool for national and human development, aimed at achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. (ANI)

