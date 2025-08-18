New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): A high-level meeting of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) was held to review key issues impacting mega infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, covering 28 issues across 23 major projects with a combined investment value of over Rs. 74,052 crore, according to a Ministry of Commerce & Industry press release.

The projects under discussion spanned across critical infrastructure sectors, with railways taking the lead. The review highlighted the pivotal role of the railway sector in improving connectivity and supporting economic growth in the state.

Among the major projects examined, the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase-IIIA, carrying an investment of Rs. 33,690 crore, was discussed in detail. Designed to ease congestion in India's financial hub, the project includes construction of new railway lines, modernization of signalling systems, and addition of new train stock.

The initiative is expected to expand suburban rail capacity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and enhance daily commuting for millions of passengers.

The meeting also reviewed the Sinarmas West Coast Project, a large-scale industrial investment of Rs. 10,500 crore in Raigad District by Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper. The project aims to boost India's pulp and paper manufacturing capacity while generating employment opportunities and fostering downstream industries.

The plan includes setting up advanced production facilities supported by modern infrastructure and improved connectivity, reinforcing the industrial ecosystem of the region.

The review meeting was chaired by Praveen Mahto, principal economic advisor, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Senior officials from central ministries, the Maharashtra state government, and project proponents joined the discussions. The deliberations focused on resolving bottlenecks through better coordination across ministries and state authorities, with PMG acting as a facilitator.

Mahto emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening the framework for project monitoring and urged officials to adopt a proactive approach in clearing pending issues. He highlighted the importance of private sector players utilizing the specialized PMG platform to accelerate project execution.

He said that efficient and timely resolution of concerns requires collaboration among the Central Government, State Authorities, and Private Stakeholders, underlining the group's role in ensuring infrastructure projects stay on track. (ANI)

