Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Polestar Solutions, the leading data analytics and enterprise performance management company, unveiled its 2.0 version announcing a decade-long journey of analytics excellence, a new brand identity and geographical expansion to accelerate its future growth.

The new brand identity emphasizes minimalism and consistency to represent the company's identity and values. The wordmark in the logo conveys a sense of confidence through strong geometric forms while the letter A is deliberately replaced with a star, or in this case the polestar - that has age old significance as the guiding star - that aims to lead the way for Polestar Solutions. This reflects a sense of connection and guidance as the company enables its customers to embark on their digital transformation journeys.

The intent behind the rebranding is to differentiate Polestar within the industry through a connected understanding of its strategic advantage and its ability to address clients' needs by bringing out the most sophisticated insights from their data in a value-oriented manner.

"It has been a remarkable journey thus far, and has taken us ten years of hard work, laser-like focus and steadfastness to cover the distance from lab to land. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth plans, we need a stronger identity that can boldly carry us forward into an exciting digital-first future. The new brand positioning comes as Polestar adopts a challenger brand status and takes an innovative approach to building a global analytics brand. Additionally, with the opening of our new offices in high-growth geographies such as Kolkata and Bengaluru we have moved from a youth to mature phase and are ready to lead the way for digital transformation in these regions," said Chetan Alsisaria, CEO & Co-Founder, Polestar Solutions.

The rebranding comes on the heels of the company's tenth anniversary - at a time when it gears up for the next phase of its growth plans in India and the US.

The company recently opened new offices in the Salt Lake region of Kolkata, and Dooravani Nagar region of Bengaluru in India to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the regions' diverse high-tech talent pool. With this geographical expansion, Polestar Solutions is also looking at enhancing its development and deployment capabilities for data analytics in these regions.

With its headquarters in Noida, India - Polestar Solutions now has offices across 5 cities - Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delaware (US).

Recently, Polestar Solutions featured in the Financial Times High Growth Companies Asia Pacific 2023 list for the fifth time in a row. In 2022, Polestar Solutions was selected as Red Herring Global 100 Winner among other notable industry quadrants. In 2021, the company featured in the Economic Times India's Growth Champions 2021 and Forrester Now Tech: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2021.

Founded in 2012 by Chetan Alsisaria (CEO & Co-Founder), Amit Alsisaria (COO & Co-Founder) and Ajay Goenka (CFO & Co-Founder), Polestar Solutions, a data analytics and enterprise planning powerhouse, helps its customers across analytics foundation and innovation initiatives via a comprehensive range of services that enables businesses to succeed with their data.

Headquartered in Noida -- India, the company offers its services across data engineering, data management, enterprise planning, advanced analytics and machine learning to businesses across Asia Pacific, ANZ, North Americas and the UK. Polestar Solutions works with clients predominantly across sectors like retail, CPG, manufacturing, and pharma. In 2022, the company raised an undisclosed amount in series-A funding from a US-based strategic investor.

