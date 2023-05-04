Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a contest of equals. Knight Riders and Sunrisers are placed in eighth and ninth spots respectively on the IPL 2023 points table and both have six points each. Interestingly, Sunrisers have played a game less than KKR. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SRH vs KKR free live streaming online and live tv telecast details, then scroll down for all the relevant information. SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 47 in Hyderabad.

While KKR have managed to win just one match out of the last five, SRH relatively won two of the last five encounters. Needless to say, both sides need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs. This will be the second meeting of the season between these two sides. In the earlier fixture, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious by 23 runs in a high-scoring game.

When Is SRH vs KKR Match 47 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 match 47 on Thursday, May 04. The game will take place in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and has a starting time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs KKR Match 47 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. SRH vs KKR, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SRH vs KKR Match 47 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network has the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the SRH vs KKR match. This should be a cracker of a game as both the teams have had a similar run in the IPL 2023 thus far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).