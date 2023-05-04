New Delhi, May 4 : Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava is preparing to launch the next iteration of its Agni handset. The new upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G phone will be the first to get powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 chipset.

The Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone’s design has been revealed owing to a hands-on image prior to its official market unveiling, while its specs have been also out. Read on to find more details. Smartphone Launches in May 2023: From Google Pixel Fold to Samsung Galaxy F54, List of 7 New 5G Phones Arriving This Month.

Lava Agni 2 5G – Specs & Feature Details:

The Lava Agni 2 5G will be getting powered by the new Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is technically identical to the Dimensity 1080 that was launched back in October 2022. However, the Dimensity 7050 chipset is new, as MediaTek has just launched it, and the Lava Agni 2 will be the first one to host it under its hood. Motorola Edge+ 2023 Launched With 165Hz pOLED Display, Dolby Vision Support, Check Specifications and Price Here.

Lava has not revealed the Agni 2 5G handset officially, its design has been leaked online via a hands-on image, while most of its key specification details have been also leaked out.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to come boasting an AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone will be running on Android 13 OS, it will get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and a 50 MP primary sensor as part of its rear placed camera suit.

The first-gen Agni came back in November of 2021. Hence, the Agni 2 did take a long time to succeed the first model, but it seems that this new handset is braced well enough to make a marked difference felt with its many premium features as compared against its predecessor. The handset is expected to be priced affordably, which makes the deal even sweeter. It will be aimed to offer a premium-like looks and experience to the first-time or budget conscious smartphone consumers.

