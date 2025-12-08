HT Syndication

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8: Reinforcing its commitment to fair and transparent claim settlements, Policybazaar hosted the fourth edition of its flagship event 'Insurance Ka Superhero' in Hyderabad on Friday. The event saw both customers and non-customers echoing the stories of hope and resolution when Policybazaar helped get their rejected or stuck claims approved. All these stories celebrated the spirit of Policybazaar's 'Superheroes', who made it all possible with their relentless grit and determination along with the support of our insurer partners. The event was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, along with the brand's senior leadership. Together, they highlighted the critical role of health insurance and how timely claim support can pull a family out of financial adversity.

Addressing the audience, Sarbvir Singh said, "When a customer parts with their hard-earned income to pay premiums, they expect the claims to come through. Getting tangled up in formalities or technicalities is not something they are prepared for. Every claim for us is a family navigating an unfortunate situation, hospitalisation and mounting medical bills. Health insurance is meant to ease these burdens and that is only possible when the claims process becomes smoother and quicker. Today, we celebrate those who make this happen with 'Insurance Ka Superhero'."

Not just this, Policybazaar has successfully processed claims worth crores and reopened thousands of stuck cases through its powerful initiatives like Claim Samadhan Diwas and dedicated teams for on-ground claims assistance. These efforts have reinforced consumer trust and set higher standards for fair claims processing.

Jitin Jain, Head, Health Insurance Renewals, Policybazaar, said, "Claims are the very reason people invest in insurance, and positive claim stories like the ones we heard today inspire other people to actively buy health insurance. By taking end-to-end ownership at every step of the customer journey, we ensure that no claim gets unfairly rejected or stuck. We understand the importance of human touch in situations like these and therefore, our teams provide hands-on support whenever the policyholders need it."

One of the customers, Murali said, "My father had Stage 4 cancer with over 30 hospitalisations.

When his claim was initially rejected, Policybazaar stepped in, gathered all documents, and got every approval cleared. Thanks to the policy's unlimited restoration, over ₹1.2 crore of treatment -- including 25 costly immunotherapy sessions -- was fully covered."

Another customer, Marella Srinivasa Rao, said, "When I was diagnosed with acute ischaemic heart disease, I suddenly needed nearly ₹6 lakh for urgent evaluation and surgery. I informed Policybazaar late at night, and their team immediately guided me while coordinating closely with the insurer for timely approvals. With continuous follow-ups, both the initial and final claims were approved quickly, ensuring a smooth discharge during a critical time."

Rajiv Gupta, President, PB Fintech, said, "At Policybazaar, our success isn't measured by policies sold, but by how many people we stand beside when they need us most. Because in this industry, one question matters above all: When someone reached out for help, did we show up wholeheartedly? Today, this room is filled with stories that answer that question with a proud yes."

Speaking about Hyderabad specific trends, Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Director, Policybazaar, said, "These initiatives play a key role in restoring customer trust in the insurance ecosystem. The renewal rate of health insurance in Hyderabad is over 80%, which is among the highest in the country. Additionally, 71% of policyholders have a sum insured above ₹5 lakh, compared to 55% across pan-India. This awareness shows the foresight of financial planning which shields families from life's unforeseen events. It's of utmost importance to us to support policyholders in their journey and uphold their trust."

Policybazaar combines technology with empathy to ensure customers feel supported throughout their claims journey. As India's financial services market expands, and insurance becomes a central pillar to financial planning, Policybazaar remains committed to empowering customers with informed decisions and seamless claim experiences.

