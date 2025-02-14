NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 14: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri today launched the International Fuel for India (IFFI) campaign of Jio-bp (the operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Limited, a joint venture of Reliance Industries and bp), a leading mobility solution provider, at India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi. Featuring popular Indian cinema actor, Pankaj Tripathi, IFFI campaign showcases how Jio-bp is taking high performance fuels to every Indian at no extra cost.

Leveraging over 100 years of bp's fuel research experience, Jio-bp's high-performance fuels with ACTIVE Technology have been developed by testing Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer's engines with Indian Fuel over thousands of Kms under the intense scrutiny of expert technologists at globally acclaimed R&D centers in United Kingdom and Germany. Diesel at Jio-bp with ACTIVE technology offers an incremental mileage benefit of up to 4.3%*, and petrol at Jio-bp with ACTIVE technology helps keep critical engine parts up to 10 times cleaner*.

High-performance fuels at Jio-bp work across all types of commercial and private vehicles alongside non-transport segment, helping to reduce engine wear & tear, to improve fuel economy & to lower need for unscheduled maintenance due to dirt congestion in engine parts. Powered by ACTIVE Technology, high-performance fuels at Jio-bp prevent harmful dirt accumulation, ensuring superior engine performance and better fuel efficiency while also extending lifespan of critical engine parts.

To help the country see this ACTIVE Technology "live" in action, Jio-bp unveiled the innovative Split Fuel Car at India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi. Split Fuel Car has clearly demarcated two fuel tanks powering the different halves of the vehicle's 6-cylinder engine. It is a transparent showcasing of how high-performance petrol at Jio-bp with ACTIVE Technology and ordinary petrol operate differently. With borescope imaging (used in medical field for looking inside human body), the exhibit showed higher deposits building up on critical engine components for ordinary petrol which would inevitably lead to lower fuel efficiency. Given the engine is running in the same car under same conditions, this is testimony to the benefit of operating with ACTIVE Technology powered fuels.

True to Jio-bp's commitment of delivering "More" for India, Jio-bp is leveraging Reliance Industries Limited's fuel supply chain, to democratize high-performance fuels. These fuels are available as the base offering at over 1875 country-wide Jio-bp mobility stations at no extra cost to customers.

*Terms and conditions apply. Pls visit Jio-bp website for more details.

Operating under the brand 'Jio-bp', Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. The joint venture leverages Reliance's presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp brings its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points. The company's aviation brand 'air bp-Jio' is a leading supplier of Aviation Turbine Fuel across India. The brand 'Jio-bp Fuel4U' caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.

Learn more about Jio-bp on www.jiobp.com / Twitter and Facebook: @Jiobpofficial/ For latest updates check out www.jiobp.com/news-room

