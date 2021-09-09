New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/ThePRTree): Leading medical brand MediSponsor is supporting the nation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by providing a range of products and services for the Identification, Monitoring, Prevention, Analysis, Control, and Treatment (IMPACT) of the infected population.

One of its most innovative products is the Health Tech Black Box Cloud Solution, an aggregating platform for consumer care, medical care, and the broader healthcare system.

Supporting a vision to implement changes that benefit the entire population, Rahul Pawar is prepared to revolutionize the world with his powerful contributions starting in India with the hope to mitigate the rise in Covid-19 cases with an accurate and fast detection by bringing the Virion Test, a portable, non-invasive, ultrafast, with over 96% accuracy and CE certified one-of-a-kind devices for commercialization by acting as its exclusive re-seller.

The Virion Test is an Israeli technology developed by the scientist Moshe Golan. Golan's vision and message with this technology is "Let's Revive the Economy".

Established in 2002, Kidod Science & Technology is a global provider of Near Patient Testing systems and advanced diagnostic solutions. The company aims to improve patient care by providing rapid and reliable information at the point of care (POC), delivering patient information when and where it is needed most. The company developed the Virion Test, a cutting-edge medical device that can detect the outcome of replication and translation of the Covid-19 Virus in the subject cells of a patient in under a minute, using a simple saliva sample.

The Virion Test is a novel Covid-19 testing device with an accuracy superior to 96%. The technology that makes this possible is the Ion Mobility Spectrometry. The use of IonMobility Spectrometry (IMS) technology enables tracing the tiniest amounts of volatile chemicals that can be ionized. Therefore, the Virion Test can process a sublingual saliva sample in under 50 seconds, and most importantly, it is portable and extremely simple to use, and it will be launched on this Diwali 4th November 2021 with MediSponsor Inc.

MediSponsor has appointed its strategic partner Green Genome India Private Limited for the distribution of the Virion Test in India under the leadership of Simardeep Singh, CEO.

Singh has also been appointed as a member of MediSponsor Inc Advisory Board for India Business to bring his expertise in governance, advocacy, and networks to MediSponsor's board. He is responsible for advising MediSponsor leadership on its scientific priorities, possible partnerships and collaborations, and potential funding sources in India. Singh serves a renewable two-year term for MediSponsorInc.

Talking with Laura Niazi, Chief Marketing Officer at MediSponsor Inc, Laura shared "The company is working on the readiness of bringing 20,000 Machines and 400 million Test Kits to India under the leadership of Padam Baid, who is a Board Member at MediSponsor Inc. We intend to bring society and entire economies back to a normal operative functioning. In the first phase, the devices will be sold only to certified laboratories and diagnostic centers. This will aid them in reducing their operating costs. On a second level, businesses, institutions, and corporations will be able to acquire the devices. The greatest potential is expected to be seen at major traffic spaces such as airports, malls, sports events, and entertainment shows. Only by using The Virion Test as a screening filter, we can significantly lower the contagion rates and even death rates too without harming business revenues through enforcing strict quarantines and lockdowns."

Laura also mentioned that the company is in the final stages of securing a large round of investments and in process of acquiring channel finance for all company deals/projects while the company is in process of engaging one of the big 4 consulting firms for revaluation by 30th Sep.

Rahul Pawar and the MediSponsor team have been working round the clock for the past 6 months preparing the contracts with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing brands and have reached the last milestone of signing with suppliers and buyers. The initial effort is to bring over 200 million Covid-19 vaccines in India for the end consumers.

