Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has received a work order worth Rs 80.24 lakh from Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd.

The order involves the erection of 350 MVA power transformers, oil filtration, pre-erection testing, and oil sample testing at the 400kV GIS PSS-2 GIPCL, Khavda Project.

This project is a landmark for PIGL, as it marks the company's entry into the Extra High Voltage (EHV) segment a strategic move that reflects its growing capabilities and ambition to play a larger role in India's evolving power infrastructure landscape. Until now, the company had executed projects up to 66 kV. With this new assignment, PIGL expands its operational expertise into the 400 kV range, signalling its readiness to handle more complex and large-scale projects.

With this development, PIGL not only strengthens its portfolio but also positions itself among a select group of companies with proven capability in the EHV domain, a critical area in India's ambitious renewable and transmission expansion goals.

Commenting on the update, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "Entering the Extra High Voltage domain is a defining milestone for PIGL. This achievement validates our years of investment in specialized skills, robust processes, and stringent safety standards.

We see this as a stepping stone toward future EHV projects, reflecting our commitment to continual growth and technical advancement, and our team is fully dedicated to demonstrating excellence at higher voltage levels.

This strategic move underscores our ambition to expand beyond our traditional scope and to establish PIGL as a trusted partner in India's evolving high-voltage transmission landscape."

