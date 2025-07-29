BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 29: KRAFTON India is back with another round of rewards for its BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) community, reinforcing its dedication to player engagement. This new collection of official redeem codes opens access to limited-edition in-game items, ranging from gear to cosmetics, that elevate gameplay and customization. As BGMI continues to thrive, these releases ensure the excitement never stops.
Also Read | Does India's Health Ministry Has Official LinkedIn Account? As Fake Profiles Impersonating MoHFW Appear, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
Also Read | Amid 'Saiyaara' Success, Is Anurag Basu Rewriting 'Aashiqui 3' Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela? Here's What Filmmaker Revealed.
1) DMZBZ7Q3Q6WB85PW
2) DMZCZ9SUHJBHGSJK
3) DMZDZQFPHFTH9PT5
4) DMZEZRU5KTUF5MGK
5) DMZFZHC9S75QJTC6
6) DMZGZ9DG793DRUAW
7) DMZHZ75EP9QAFSQ9
8) DMZIZ6WPT7XH6PGD
9) DMZJZ4N7Q7A93GHA
10) DMZKZEV4KHQMV8TV
11) DMZLZ3ANQG8KDGAV
12) DMZMZXNATF894HGD
13) DMZNZKBHQQ46CDTN
14) DMZOZJAAMCSWXNV8
15) DMZPZUFBH7B7SFGG
16) DMZQZJQ978M5QC67
17) DMZRZHA4JVGCE9VR
18) DMZVZA65HXXSGAC7
19) DMZTZ3XVVEKANU8A
20) DMZUZQ8MGBWP4FQN
21) DMZBAZUGVHQHC7H7
22) DMZBBZHXJESHER59
23) DMZBCZBQDGB9XXK8
24) DMZBDZDMPW6NR84B
25) DMZBEZNWXBFHB89J
26) DMZBFZ4MVFPVJ55A
27) DMZBGZQAA9FQRT5J
28) DMZBHZ9R77C7XCG6
29) DMZBIZW3DAMQFMVG
30) DMZBJZ999GM953NS
31) DMZBKZ9FGTDQFEM3
32) DMZBLZNP9VNPR4PX
33) DMZBMZ7HFST3W8VX
34) DMZBNZ3AJJJM5B63
35) DMZBOZEDR34TQMEN
36) DMZBPZ6WK4AMG5V9
37) DMZBQZGMAJF9X6QU
38) DMZBRZPT97KDD8CW
39) DMZBVZJNCJRGR83X
40) DMZBTZPGHU9XDTUU
41) DMZBUZE99HA9AR93
42) DMZCAZ8UCHNKD97G
43) DMZCBZUTN4T5CPAR
44) DMZCCZ5VHXDC3G4D
45) DMZCDZEHC7NKNDE9
46) DMZCEZ3MD5A86UFE
47) DMZCFZFNJE77CMXD
48) DMZCGZCNJ5CJPDFC
49) DMZCHZTNCFWH5SEH
50) DMZCIZHRA9656JBG
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
-Step 2: Enter your Character ID
-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
-Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
-A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
-A user cannot redeem a code twice
-Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
-Each user account can redeem only one code per day
-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
-Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)