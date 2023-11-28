NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28: In what is a moment of pride for Apollo Hospitals, Suganthy Sundararaj, Regional Head, Public Relations, has been honoured with the PRSI National Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Public Relations Society of India and the public relations industry. The Award recognizes her dedication to the communications and public relations industry and her stellar role in shaping the strategic management of the public relations function in the healthcare domain.

Also Read | Google Drive Users Report Personal Files 'Missing' From Cloud Service, Google Says To Investigate Issue.

Suganthy Sundararaj received the Award at the International Public Relations Festival underway at New Delhi. The Festival brings together seasoned professionals and young minds from the PR space to facilitate knowledge exchange. The Festival this year is being organized around the theme 'G20: Showcasing Indian Values and The Emerging India to the World: Opportunities for Public Relations'.

Suganthy Sundararaj has successfully executed the PR mandate for Apollo Hospitals for over 40 years. During this period, she has driven key initiatives, built lasting relationships with the media, mentored budding PR professionals and won acclaim from across the industry.

Also Read | Emergency Trailer Leaked? No, Scene From PM Narendra Modi Biopic Shared on Social Media as Promo of Kangana Ranaut’s Directorial! (Watch Video).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)