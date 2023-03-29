New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc): Praadis Technologies has launched its digital learning app called Praadis Education 3 years ago, with the vision of seeing children even from unimaginable regions and backgrounds acquiring education they deserve. And one of the ways Praadis Education adopted to set this plan in motion is by making it so affordable that anyone could have access to it. The company's founders, who are parents themselves, have tactfully crafted this app to serve the needs of students while maintaining a classroom-like environment. Praadis Education, the digital learning app has immersive educational material for each grade and every board, along with e-books, and videos in a story-telling format. The App's 'Live Class' configuration is the 'star feature' and has contributed majorly for making the App popular among learners across India and abroad.

Praadis Education's pricing point is unheard-of in the ed-tech segment, with the company offering high-quality content and admirable customer service. To help parents track their child's academic progress, the company offers a separate app dedicated to serve parents, the Praadis Parent App, which displays a child's day-to-day activity, syllabus coverage, performance results, attendance and more. The app is free and can be downloaded easily on any smart device.

Praadis Education has been steadfast on its mission to make education more engaging and enjoyable for students, leading to improved academic performance. Looking at the potential of AR technology, the company is on its way to devise unparalleled learning experiences for students. Through the app, students can currently access 4D AR games, which provide an immersive and interactive way to learn.

Recently, Praadis Education has expanded its curriculum to 3D modules. Subject like maths and science have always been fields that create problems for students, especially when it comes to understanding multi-layered and convoluted topics like calculus and trigonometry. One of the main applications of calculus is in understanding and describing the behaviour of curves and surfaces in three-dimensional space. Here's exactly when 3D module come to students' rescue by helping them envision these curves and surfaces in a more concrete and intuitive way, allowing them to better comprehend concepts such as limits, derivatives, and integrals.

Praadis Education has secured the credibility for its services and support from thousands of parents around the world, with mentors and representatives available at front-desk to take up and resolve any query that arise with parents or students. The founders of Praadis Education view education as much a necessity as it is a right for every child, and they are determined to go every extra mile it takes to realize their dream of global education.

