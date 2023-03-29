Canada face the United States in the fourth game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff. The match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on March 29, 2023. The match will commence at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 12:30 pm IST. Coming to the match analysis, both the sides have won their respective starting matches in the competition and are currently placed in the first and second position in the points table. ‘Rohit Sharma Delivered Milk Packets to Buy Kits’ Pragyan Ojha Reveals Indian Captain’s Emotional Journey.

Canada’s last match ended in a victory over Jersey despite losing the toss. During their match, Canada raced to a modest total of 238 runs after fantastic 50s from Srimantha and Nikhil saw the unit post a decent total. Coming in to defend 239, initially, two of Jersey’s top-order batters struck 50s each, but once they got out the side crumbled under pressure and got bowled out for 207.

For the United States of America, their last match also ensued in a huge victory. The match saw Gajanand and Nosthush score some vital knock that helped USA reach 231 runs at the loss of nine wickets. Coming in to defend 232, USA defend well as their bowlers kept taking wickets regularly to ensure Nambia get bowled out for 151 runs. Stay on Arrest Warrant Against Mohammad Shami Upheld by Calcutta High Court in Domestic Violence Case by Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan.

When Is USA vs CAN ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on TV? Know Date, Time and Venue

The USA vs CAN ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on March 29, 2023. The match will commence at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 12:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of USA vs CAN ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023?

Sadly, due to lack of broadcasters in India, the USA vs CAN ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff match will not be broadcasted live.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of USA vs CAN ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023

Fans can follow the USA vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online. FanCode will be live streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

