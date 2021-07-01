New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/Digpu): The National Education Excellence Awards, 2021 were announced by the India's leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to identify, celebrate and encourage excellence in education and learning.

The endeavor was to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the education Sector in a spectacular style.

This year, the National Education Excellence Awards were presented to 15 winners at 5 different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification and Professional Experience, Infrastructure and Facilities, Market Presence and Competition, Growth and Profitability, Quality and Operational Excellence, Financial and Business Acumen, Innovation and Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability and Environmental Awareness, Job and Impact Potential, Client/Customer and Industry Feedback, Use of Technology and Trends, Efforts for Risk and Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards and Achievements etc.

National Education Excellence Awards are an initiative of Praxis Media Private Limited - India's Leading Media & Marketing Group, in association with Education Connect - India's leading online education portal and Global Brands Network - Confederation of most valuable brands worldwide. These awards are conferred upon to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of education excellence.

The initiative was well supported by Education Connect - Brand Partner, Global Brands Network - Associate Partner and Lawspective Consulting LLP - Knowledge Partner who echoed the same objective of education excellence.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Education Excellence Awards, 2021:

1. Panache Academy - Best Aviation, Tourism and Hotel Management Training Academy in India

2. Brother EV Miranda - Education Leader of the Decade

3. Mount Litera Zee School - Best Emerging CBSE School in Lucknow

4. Manas Vidya Niketan - Best Virtual Classes Study Centre in New Delhi

5. Kashi Vidya Niketan - Best Primary School in Bihar

6. Vashistt Public School - Most Innovative CBSE School in Himachal Pradesh

7. Central Public Senior Secondary School - Best Innovative and Quality Education School in Western India

8. The Iconic School - Best CBSE School in Bhopal

9. International Institute of Hotel Management - Best Hotel Management College Brand in India

10. INCEET Training Institute - Best Hotel Management Institute in Maharashtra

11. Dr Niyati Chitkara - Education Leader of the Year

12. Laadlay School of Excellence - Best Primary School in Hyderabad

13. LNCT Group of Colleges - Best Professional Education Group in Central India

14. Zaitun Education Society - Education Consultants in Pune

15. AISSMS College of Engineering - Best Engineering College in terms of Placement and Industry Interface

The Founder-Director of the media group, Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typified the very best of teaching practices and educational innovations. These winners are enhancing young lives on a daily basis by giving them proper guidance, immaculate skills, inviolable courage and unlimited curiosity.

She further said that true education can make a real difference and that is exactly what all the winners here can take pride of. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

