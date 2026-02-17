Islamabad [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was examined by a team of doctors at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, and the report highlighted a 6/24 partial vision in the right eye and 6/9 in the left eye unaided, Dawn reported.

According to the report, with glasses, Khan's vision was 6/9 partial in the right and 6/6 in the left eye.

In standard eye test measurements, 6/6 vision indicates that someone can clearly see at a distance of six metres what a person with typical eyesight is expected to see at the same distance. By contrast, 6/9 vision means that at six metres, the person can only make out details that someone with normal vision could see from nine metres away.

As per Dawn, the medical board comprised of Dr Prof Nadeem Qureshi, the head of the vitreoretinal department at the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi, and Dr Prof M Arif, the head of the ophthalmology department at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

A slit lamp examination showed that the "cornea was clear bilaterally" and there were "no cells in the anterior chamber."

The report further stated that in the right eye, the vitreous was clear with a "few fibrillar opacities seen, no cells appreciated." "Mild intragel haemorrhage seen at 6 o'clock periphery," the report said.

"Moderately dense retinal haemorrhages in all four quadrants. Four to five cotton wool spots seen in different quadrants. Resolving macular oedema seen. Foveal contour visible. Retina is attached," the report added, according to Dawn.

The results of the optical coherence tomography (OCT) test said that in the right eye, the macular oedema was "resolving and reduced". "Central macular thickness reduced from 550 to 350," the OCT test findings added.

According to the report, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Opposition Leader in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas visited PIMS in Islamabad on Sunday, where doctors briefed them on Imran Khan's condition. Even Imran Khan's personal physicians were briefed over a phone call.

However, earlier, PTI leader Latif Khosa formally approached Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, expressing serious reservations over the manner in which incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan was examined by a medical team. His letter highlighted deep concerns regarding the former premier's check-up, which reportedly took place in "secrecy" at the Adiala jail. (ANI)

