Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: In a thrilling conclusion to the Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge (EverestBKCC) Season 5, Prayas P Rasal from Sheila Raheja IHM, Mumbai, emerged as the Grand Finale winner. Prayas not only secured the coveted trophy but also earned a prestigious scholarship worth USD 5750 under the USA J1 Chef Exchange Visitor Program for 12 months from Wisdom Career Education. The competition, which took place at IHM, Dadar, Mumbai, showcased exceptional culinary talents from across the country. Srishti Sen, a student of Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts, Pune, and Jatin Kumar Dhiman, a student of SRM University, Sonepat, secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

The Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge is India's largest culinary competition for hospitality students, held in 15 cities across India, with the grand finale in Mumbai. It not only provides a platform for budding chefs to showcase their talents but also aims to create awareness about regional cuisines, promote Indian food globally, and revive lost regional recipes.

The Grand Finale comprised five rounds, including a written Q&A, aptitude test, mystery basket challenge, replicating a chef's recipe using an LG Microwave, and creating a dessert. A couple of rounds were very well curated by Chef Sudhir Pai.

The distinguished jury panel included renowned chefs such as Sudhir Pai, Sidney Dcunha, Parimal Sawant, Altamsh Patel, Aungshuman Chakraborty, Abhijeet Bagwe, Rohit Gujral, Anees Khan, Vivek Kadam, Shantanu Gupte, and Bimba Nayak.

The event received support from various organizations, including Incredible India - Ministry of Tourism, National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Hotels & Resorts, Indian Culinary Forum, Western India Chefs' Association (WICA), Chefs Association of Five Rivers, Varanasi Chef's Association, Telangana Chef's Association, Culinary Forum of Goa, Royal Rajasthan Chefs Society, and Hospitality Purchasing Managers' Forum (HPMF).

Ekkta Bhargeva, Publisher of Better Kitchen, emphasized that the event aims to prepare students for future challenges and promote Indian regional food using local ingredients globally.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi graced the event as the chief guest. He praised the participants for their passion and dedication to the culinary arts, inspiring a new generation of chefs.

In addition to the culinary challenge, the event also featured the Better Kitchen Bakery Champion (BKBC) competition, won by Deepanshu Sati from Kukreja IHM, Dehradun. Priya Pansuriya from Florence Academy, Ahmedabad, and Prerana E from PES University, Bengaluru, secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

The event also honored outstanding educators in hospitality education with the Better Kitchen Awards for Excellence in Hospitality Education. Chef Ajay Sood received the Chef Soundrarajan Memorial Award, Chef Viswanatha K Iyer was recognized for Butchery Education, Chef Balaji Krishnamoorthy for South Indian Authentic Cuisines Education, Chef Sunit Sharma as a Culinary Mentor, Dr. Chef Amol Abhimanyu Rawool as a Promising Mentor, and Dr. Nisheeth Srivastava as Principal of the Year.

Everest Spices served as the Title Partner for the competition, with other sponsors including Wisdom Career Education (International Placement & Study Abroad Partner), MYMENU365 (Trophy Partner), Chefs Unlimited (Uniform Partner), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (Energy Partner), LG (Cooking Partner), Coca Cola (Beverage Partner), Amul (Dairy Partner), Tabasco, Barilla, and Ovamaltine (Gift Hamper Partners), Tasty Kiwi by QualityNZ (Meat Partner), and Cornitos (Munching Partner).

