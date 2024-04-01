New Delhi, April 1: Peugeot, the French carmaker is making test runs of its latest SUV, the Peugeot 3008 in India. The Peugeot is also known for its sleek designs and innovative technology. The Peugeot 3008 is expected to come with a mix of comfort and style for customers in India.

As per a report of Autocar India, the Peugeot 3008 SUV was spied testing in India, which might be signaling the launch of the Peugeot 3008 in India. This comes after the Peugeot 2008, a smaller sibling of Peugeot 3008 was also seen earlier in test runs. The SUV spotted in Pune is the facelift version of the earlier generation Peugeot 3008, which was available in global markets starting in 2020. Toyota Cruiser Taisor Teased Ahead of Launch on April 3, Expected To Be Based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Watch Video).

The Peugeot 3008 SUV, might not being officially tested in India by its parent company, Stellantis. Rumours suggest that the SUV appears to serve as a reference model for a domestic automaker. The presence of red plates on the 3008 SUV spotted suggests it's being utilised for benchmarking purposes by an Indian automaker company.

Peugeot 3008 SUV Specifications and Features

The Peugeot 3008 SUV might combine a robust exterior with updated interior features. As per reports, the Peugeot 3008 SUV with which engine option was tested in India is not yet confirmed. Internationally, the 3008 SUV comes with a range of engine options, which include a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 130hp of power, a 1.5-litre diesel with 130hp of power, and a self-charging hybrid model with 136hp of power. There is another variant with plug-in hybrids, which delivers an output ranging from 179hp to 300hp. Another variant with AWD configuration comes with a power delivery of 300hp. Will Xiaomi SU7 EV Launch in India? From Price to Features and Launch Details, Here's Everything About Xiaomi's First Electric Car.

The Peugeot 3008 SUV uses the EMP2 platform, a shared platform within the Stellantis lineup, which includes models like the Citroen C5 Aircross, available at a price range of Rs 36.91 lakh to Rs 37.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

