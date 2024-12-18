Precision Grow to Showcase Advanced Agri-Tech at UP AGRO Pradarshani

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18: Precision Grow (A Unit of Tech Visit IT Pvt Ltd) announces its participation with the revolutionary IoT device 'eCrop' in the highly anticipated Uttar Pradesh AGRO Pradarshani 2024, organized by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). Proudly serving as the Technology Partner of the event, Precision Grow is committed to driving innovation and modernization in India's agricultural landscape.

The eCrop device will be officially launched by Shri Brajesh Pathak, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Bhimji Patni, Director of Tech Visit IT Pvt Ltd, had the honor of welcoming Shri Brajesh Pathak, setting the stage for the launch of this revolutionary technology at the event.

Empowering Agriculture Through Precision and Innovation

As agriculture continues to be a cornerstone of India's economy, Precision Grow is dedicated to transforming traditional farming practices with advanced precision farming technologies and innovative tools. By bridging the gap between technology and agriculture, the company seeks to empower farmers, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to achieve higher productivity, sustainability, and economic growth.

Key Highlights of the Event

-Focus Areas: AGRO Trade, AGRO Financing, Sustainability, Value Chains, Technical Innovation, and more.

- Exhibitor Profile: Precision Grow will display its expertise in Artificial Intelligence in Farming, Precise Use of Fertilizers, Weather Prediction, Pest and Disease Management, Satellite Monitoring, which align with the event's mission of modernizing agriculture.

Precision Grow: Your Trusted Technology Partner

As the official Technology Partner of Uttar Pradesh AGRO Pradarshani, Precision Grow will showcase:

-AI-powered tools to help farmers monitor crops, soil, and water usage in real-time.

- Accurate soil analysis of the field to make optimum use of fertilizers.

- Innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices and hybrid farming techniques.

- Timely weather forecasting to protect farmers from losses.

- Early Pest and Disease detection to ensure the healthy growth of the crop.

About Uttar Pradesh AGRO Pradarshani

The event, held from 18-20 December 2024 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, aims to:

-Serve as a national platform for stakeholders in the agricultural sector to network and exchange ideas.

- Showcase the latest advancements in agricultural technology, infrastructure, and sustainable farming.

- Promote agro-entrepreneurship, technological adoption, and investment opportunities to boost Uttar Pradesh's journey towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Why Visit the Precision Grow Pavilion?

-Discover how technology-driven solutions can revolutionize your farming practices.

- Learn about sustainable farming methods to improve productivity and profitability.

- Engage with experts to understand how Precision Grow can help farmers transition into high-value agricultural commodities like horticulture, floriculture, and hydroponics.

Join Us at Uttar Pradesh AGRO Pradarshani

We invite you to explore the future of farming with Precision Grow at the Uttar Pradesh AGRO Pradarshani from 18-20 December 2024. Let's work together to shape a sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector in India.

For more information, visit our website at www.precisiongrow.co.in or contact us at Mail@precisiongrow.co.in

