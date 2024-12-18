Zee Studios and Anil Sharma's upcoming epic family saga, Vanvaas, has captivated audiences with its emotionally charged and heart-touching story. Ever since the release of its trailer, audiences have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness this amazing film on the big screen. With the film just two days away from its release, the makers have announced that advance bookings are now open. ‘Vanvaas’: Utkarsh Sharma Performs Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain Ahead of His Movie’s Release.

The makers of Vanvaas took to their social media platforms to share a video featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma announcing that advance bookings for the film are now open.

They further captioned the post: "Humare apne aa rahe hain, aapke apnon se milne! Tickets book kijiye abhi, kyunki advance booking open ho chuki hai! #Vanvaas coming to cinemas near you in just 2 days". ‘Vanvaas’: Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur Visit Pracheen Hanuman Temple and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Ahead of Their Movie’s Release.

Starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, Vanvaas is written, produced and directed by Anil Sharma and will be released worldwide by Zee Studios. The film will be a Christmas release and will hit the theaters on December 20, 2024.

