ARMYs are indeed protective of BTS. They don’t leave any mark or space for anyone to attack them with their wrath if anything happens to BTS. ARMYs are quick to respond, and they did so this time as well, safeguarding their idol Jungkook. BTS’ golden maknae is once again in the headlines—not because of his pictures or his bam, but because his song has been 'plagiarised' by a Vietnamese pop singer, according to ARMYs. Hùng Huỳnh, aka Gemini, is facing backlash after ARMYs discovered uncanny similarities between Chẳng Thể Nhắm Mắt and Jungkook's Standing Next to You, which was released in 2023. ARMYs have now pointed out how Hùng Huỳnh's new song mirrors the melody and chorus of Jungkook's hit They have started to trend #StopCopyingBTS trend on X. BTS’ Track ‘Danger’ Hits 200 Million Views; 2014 Hit Becomes Their 32nd Music Video to Reach the Milestone Following ‘Dynamite’, ‘MIC Drop’ and More.

BTS Jungkook's 'Standing Next To You' Plagarised?

On December 18, the online debate intensified when fans, mainly Vietnamese ARMYs, pointed out the striking resemblance between the two songs. It wasn't just the melody that raised eyebrows, but also the music video and dance moves. Hùng Huỳnh's choreography seemed nearly identical to Jungkook's performance, and he was even seen wearing a white t-shirt, which reminded fans of Jungkook’s stage look. BTS' Jungkook Drops 'Standing Next To You' Music Video, Showcasing Michael Jackson-Inspired Moves and Themes of Love and Evolution - WATCH.

Copied?

MV "Chẳng thể nhắm mắt" of Gemini Hùng Huỳnh has coppied Standing Next To You of JUNGKOOK BTS from concept MV, the content of MV and the melody of the song@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit#STOPCOPYINGBTS pic.twitter.com/9Iw21ezSuN — Bánh quy nhỏ của JK ^ω^ (@COOKY_JK1812) December 16, 2024

Real and Reel

Oh-Yeah, Today, i'll use this account for trending BTS A Vietnamese artist just released a MV. Vietnamese ARMY felt that some scenes in the MV were somewhat similar to Jungkook's SNTY. STOP COPY BTS#STOPCOPYINGBTS So dont care my twt today na pic.twitter.com/CnfQeZCCTk — ✨️𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒛𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒂🩵 (@ngocdiepnez) December 16, 2024

Okay

The song MV "Chẳng thể nhắm mắt" has copied Standing next to you - JUNGKOOK @BTS_twt. We request @BIGHIT_MUSIC& @HYBEOFFICIALtwt to estimate and solve this. STOP COPYING BTS#STOPCOPYINGBTS pic.twitter.com/Wc290djzxa — Phương 🇻🇳 (@nhuphuonggggg) December 17, 2024

The Producer’s Controversial Response

The plagiarism situation took a further turn when Kewtiie, the producer behind Hùng Huỳnh’s song, shared a photo of Michael Jackson with the caption, "Everything comes from here, why so tense?”.

The Impact on BTS ARMY

The plagiarism allegations, combined with the producer’s response, have only made fans more upset. As of now, BIGHIT MUSIC, Jungkook’s label, has not commented on the issue.

