New Delhi [India], November 28: Bookswagon, the renowned online bookstore that has been captivating the hearts and minds of book lovers since its inception in 2013, is marking its journey of excellence, passion, and dedication.

Founded by Shubham Jain and Sunny Jain, Bookswagon - India's largest online literary house was established with a vision to promote the culture of book reading worldwide and elevate the level of knowledge and education.

Shubham Jain, with his educational background in Economics and International Business, has been instrumental in shaping the company's mission and vision. Sunny Jain, armed with a Bachelor of Technology and a Masters in Business Administration, brings a wealth of technical and business acumen to the dynamic team.

At the heart of Bookswagon's mission is a commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience. The company aspires to become the world's largest online bookstore, covering a wide range of categories and genres to cater to the diverse tastes of readers.

Their vision is to create a global community of book lovers and make authentic books accessible to every corner of the world.

Over the years, Bookswagon has successfully served over 7 million customers, building trust and focusing on customer satisfaction. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their annual growth, with a remarkable 40% increase in sales and revenue in the year 2022-2023 alone.

This consistent growth has allowed them to expand their product offerings, respond to market demands, and increase their market share.

The company has ambitious plans for expansion, aiming to enhance its e-commerce platform to better serve international schools, universities, colleges, and businesses. Their goal is to dominate the industry and become a globally recognized center for education.

As a self-funded organization, Bookswagon has remained true to its roots and values. The company operates solely through its online platform, bookswagon.com, and has found online sales to be the key to reaching a wider audience and strengthening its position in the market.

Founders Shubham Jain and Sunny Jain share their passion for reading and the industry, stating, "You will learn most things by looking, but reading gives understanding. Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours."

In an era where digital books and e-readers have gained popularity, Bookswagon remains committed to the physical book industry. They understand that the unique experience of holding a physical book, making notes in the margins, and enjoying the texture and fragrance of a new book cannot be replicated by e-books.

Bookswagon remains dedicated to upholding the authenticity and charm of tangible books.

As Bookswagon continues to excel and make its mark in the world of books, the company remains steadfast in its mission to spread knowledge, promote reading, and provide the best of books to its ever-expanding global community of readers.

For more information about Bookswagon and their offerings, please visit their website at www.bookswagon.com

Founded in 2013 by Shubham Jain and Sunny Jain, Bookswagon is an online bookstore with a mission to spread the culture of book reading worldwide. With a vast collection of books spanning various genres and categories, the company is dedicated to providing an excellent customer experience and authentic books to readers around the world.

