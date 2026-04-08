VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: At a press conference held at the Press Club, Kalpana Inamdar, Working President of Lokandolan Nyas, highlighted India's growing role on the global stage and commended the government's proactive measures in managing economic challenges, including inflation and fuel prices.

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Inamdar noted that the organization has submitted a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising India's diplomatic efforts and balanced approach in international relations. She emphasized that India's strategic engagement and constructive foreign policy continue to strengthen its position as a trusted global mediator.

Addressing the topic of inflation, Inamdar acknowledged the government's consistent efforts to stabilize prices and ensure the welfare of citizens. She highlighted the impact of global fuel prices on the domestic economy and appreciated government policies aimed at mitigating their effects on households, including measures to manage transportation and essential commodity costs.

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Inamdar also highlighted India's diplomatic capabilities in addressing global tensions, particularly in the Middle East. She lauded the government for maintaining balanced relations with key international partners, positioning India as a credible and responsible player in global peace initiatives.

During the press conference, five key suggestions were shared to further enhance India's proactive role:

1. Continuing India's active engagement in global dialogue and peace-building.

2. Strengthening diplomatic initiatives to reduce international conflicts.

3. Implementing measures to manage fuel prices efficiently for citizens.

4. Exploring targeted support such as subsidies to ease household expenses.

5. Coordinated policy actions by central and state governments to maintain economic stability.

Inamdar praised the government for its timely and people-centric approach, emphasizing that such measures not only support households but also reinforce India's international reputation. She highlighted that decisive and well-planned policies are helping India navigate complex global challenges while ensuring domestic economic resilience.

Concluding the press conference, Kalpana Inamdar expressed confidence in the government's leadership, noting that India's balanced and strategic approach benefits both its citizens and the global community, reinforcing the country's role as a responsible global actor.

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