Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: With the Prime Loan Festival in full swing, it is the perfect time to turn gold into a smart financial solution. Whether it is for festive expenses, last-minute plans, or unexpected needs, a loan against gold offers quick funds to applicants without parting with their precious jewellery.

Gold jewellery holds both emotional and financial value in Indian households. Instead of selling it, borrowers can avail of a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, ensuring their gold stays safe while they manage their expenses with ease.

This festive season, make the most of this festive season by unlocking the gold's true value with trusted financial support during the Prime Loan Festival, from 1st to 31st August 2025.

What is a loan against gold

A loan against gold is a secured loan where borrowers pledge their 18-22 karat gold jewellery to receive funds in return. The value of the loan depends on the purity and weight of the gold and the ongoing market rate of gold. With Bajaj Finance, borrowers can access funds ranging from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, at competitive interest rates, multiple repayment options, and free insurance of gold.

The process is quick and simple. Bajaj Finance offers quick loan approval, minimal documentation, and a fully digital application experience. Whether for Rakhi celebrations, a family emergency, or school fees, the gold kept idle in lockers can now fund the borrower's needs. While the gold remains safe in the lender's custody and is returned once the loan is repaid.

How is loan against gold interest rate decided

There are times when one may need urgent funds--whether for medical treatment, education fees, or unexpected home expenses. Instead of dipping into their savings or selling cherished valuables, a gold loan offers a smart and secure option.

The loan against gold interest rate is influenced by a few factors:

* Market value of gold: As gold prices rise or fall, so does the loan amount that can be availed.

* Loan amount and tenure: Higher loan amounts and longer tenures may have different rates.

* Lender's policy: Financial institutions decide rates based on risk, customer profile, and market conditions.

* Repayment frequency: The chosen repayment tenure also has an impact on the interest rates offered.

Bajaj Finance ensures competitive interest rates. The actual rate may vary, but customers can expect full transparency and no hidden charges.

What makes gold loans a wise financial instrument

During the ongoing Prime Loan Festival, Bajaj Finance is offering attractive benefits on gold loans, making it even easier to manage festive and everyday needs. Some key features include:

* Quick disbursal: Funds are often credited to borrowers' accounts in just 1 branch visit.

* Convenient repayment: Choose to pay interest monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually. The principal amount or interest, if due, is to be paid by the end of the tenure.

* High loan value: Get up to 75% of the pledged gold's market value.

* No part-prepayment charges: Pre-pay or foreclose the loan as per the borrower's convenience at no extra charge.

* Secure storage: The pledged gold is stored in highly secure vaults and insured against theft and misplacement till the end of the tenure.

Understanding gold loan eligibility

One of the biggest advantages of a gold loan is how easy it is to get. Any Indian citizen between 21 and 70 years can apply. The process is simple, with minimal paperwork. To complete the application, borrowers just need to provide any one of the listed documents for verification. This minimal documentation makes applying for a gold loan easy and stress-free:

* Aadhaar Card

* Voter ID

* Passport

* Driving licence

* NREGA job card

* Letter from the National Population Registration

PAN card is not mandatory. However, if the applicant applies for a gold loan of Rs. 5 lakh or above, they will be asked to submit their PAN card as well.

How to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

Applying for a gold loan with Bajaj Finance is fairly simple. One can either visit the nearest gold loan branch or follow these simple steps to apply online:

Step 1: Download the Bajaj Finserv App or visit the website

Step 2: Click on "Apply" to start the online application

Step 3: Enter 10-digit mobile number and click on "Get OTP"

Step 4: Submit the OTP to verify identity

Step 5: Fill in the personal details and choose the nearest gold loan branch

Step 6: Download the in-principal loan eligibility letter

Once done, the Bajaj Finance representative connects with the applicant and guides them on the next steps.

Plan better, borrow smarter

Gold is more than a cultural asset--it is a financial lifeline when needed most. This Rakshabandhan, let the tradition of gifting and protection extend to financial decisions too. A loan against gold is not just easy to avail but also offers peace of mind, especially with Bajaj Finance offering competitive loan against gold interest rates during the Prime Loan Festival.

Make this festive season stress-free by turning gold into a source of financial confidence.

