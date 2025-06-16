BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: India's print and signage sectors are undergoing a dynamic transformation, marking a strong shift toward sustainable practices, digital and advanced tech-based solutions. To highlight this rapidly evolving segment, two influential exhibitions, Print Expo Chennai and the debut edition of Media Expo Chennai, are coming together under one roof from 10-12, July 2025 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu with 175+ exhibitors.

Marking its 15th edition, Print Expo continues to be South India's flagship event for the printing and allied industries. Its synergy with Media Expo - with a legacy of 54 editions in held across Mumbai and New Delhi, will expand its footprint by launching its premiere edition in Chennai, this year. This will present a more diversified experience for the exhibitors and visitors alike, mirroring the real-time convergence happening within the commercial print and media ecosystem. The shows aim to offer a direct access to the to the industry innovations, spark business exchange and open up a future-centric dialogue for the visitors.

The co-located shows will be spread across 10,560 sqm of gross exhibition area, welcoming 200+ exhibitors. Print Expo will showcase the latest in offset and digital printing machines, high-performance inkjet and laser technologies, revolutionary paper bag manufacturing systems and eco-friendly inks and chemicals, highlighting the future of sustainable print.

On the other hand, Media Expo opens a gateway to the world of visual communication and branding, featuring state-of-the-art printing machinery, breakthrough ink formulations and a vibrant display of indoor and outdoor advertising innovations, branding tools and trendy signage solutions. Together, the two expos create a dynamic synergy - a seamless ecosystem where ideas move from concept to creation, from media to material. Attracting professionals like printers, packaging converters, brand owners, ad agencies, retail solution providers and visual merchandisers, the show will offer an end-to-end view of the print and signage industry - uniting technical excellence with creative impact.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, commented: "We are very excited this year as we bring our legacy show Media Expo to Chennai along with Print Expo Chennai which already has a strong hold on the South Indian market. With these co-located shows, I believe that it is a strategic step which will drive the convergence of the media, printing and signage industry showcasing solutions that businesses require today."

Likewise, Mr Ashok Neelkant, Managing Director, Showcase Trade Fairs and Business Media Pvt Ltd, expressed: "Print Expo has grown into one of the most trusted and influential B2B platforms in South India over the years. Now, with Media Expo launching in Chennai, we are creating a solid platform which is aligning with the evolving needs of printers, marketers, advertisers and other industry stakeholders. The synergy of both these platforms will offer an unmatched experience this year onwards and make it all the more valuable for the visitors to find all solutions - right from printing to large format out-door advertising solutions to signage under a single roof."

According to Grand View Research, India's digital printing market is projected to grow from USD 1.45 billion (2023) to USD 2.67 billion by 2030, while the commercial printing segment stands strong at USD 35.5 billion. The digital signage market, currently valued at over USD 1 billion, is expected to double by 2030, and OOH advertising spends are projected to reach USD 524.81 million in 2025. These figures reflect a rapidly evolving landscape--making Print Expo and Media Expo Chennai timely platforms for showcasing sustainable, tech-driven innovations shaping the future of visual communication.

A major spotlight this year is the seminar series curated in collaboration with Future Schoolz, a reputed industry think tank on 11th July 2025. The sessions will deep-dive into emerging print-tech disruptions, AI-driven automation, new generation business planning, sustainability in future printing, bridging the skill-gap in print industry and more.

The 2025 edition will also celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sector with participation from 'Girls Who Print', a global network supporting women in the printing industry, underscoring the human capital evolution alongside technological progress.

This year the supporting associations bring immense strength and credibility to the event, serving as the backbone of regional and national printing communities. Their collective presence reflects the industry's diversity and reach while playing a crucial role in amplifying the scale, impact, and success of the expo - transforming it into a truly Pan-India celebration of print excellence. The associations lending their support to this year's edition include the Tamil Nadu Master Printers Federation, Kerala Master Printers Association, Andhra Pradesh Rashtra Offset Printers Association, Coimbatore Master Printer Association, Madurai District Offset Printers Association, Sivakasi Masters Printers Association, Salem District Offset Printers Association, Trichy District Integrated Printers Association, Karnataka Offset Printers Association, Delhi Printers Association, Chhattisgarh Printers Association, Karur Offset Printing Press Welfare Association, and the Sri Lanka Association of Printers.

On the exhibitor front, Print Expo 2025 will witness participation from major brands such as Bindwel, Canon, Print, Fujifilm, Komori, Konica Minolta, Minosha, Monotech, Technova and Xerox, among others. These companies are expected to demonstrate next-gen printing and packaging machinery, AI-integrated workflows, cloud-based job management and sustainable print solutions. Likewise, Media Expo 2025 will bring Colorjet, JX Enterprises, Epson, Lisco, Misaki, CMT, Laxmi sales, Colors Digital India, Co-sign, Benson Polymer, Pidilite Industries Limited and other prestigious brands.

As the industry shifts from manual workflows to intelligent automation and from low-cost to low-risk supply chains, the 2025 edition emerges as a business-critical event for professionals aiming to stay relevant and competitive.

The Print Expo Chennai is jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and Showcase Trade Fairs and Business Media Private Limited. While Media Expo Chennai, organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Private Limited which holds a legacy of 54 editions that have been held across Mumbai and New Delhi, now marking its presence in Chennai.

