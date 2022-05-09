New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/PNN): There is no way you can thank a mother for her love and care; no wonder on Mother's Day, people across the world try to express their gratitude and affection for their mom in whatever way they can.

SimpliHealth, India's leading free online medical knowledge hub, celebrated Mother's Day on the theme of 'Prioritising Health for Mothers' with some of the leading doctors of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali. SimpliHealth (www.simplihealth.in) reached out to these doctors and health experts to talk about how our society needs to make mothers' health a top priority and take simple steps to ensure they enjoy safer and healthier lives.

Dr MS Narula, MS (ortho) Orthopedic Spine & Joint Replacement Apollo Clinic Chandigarh, shared his Mother's Day message with a saying that since life doesn't come with a manual. Obviously, God can't be everywhere, hence mothers were created!

"Mother's love is the only example of unconditional love I know. Here's wishing all the lovely mothers, a very happy Mother's Day. And because you keep running here and there for your kids and family; take good care of your knees and joints. I recommend a half-yearly Vitamin D test for every mother."

Dr Preeti Sharma, MBBS, MD, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist and Critical Care at Apollo Clinic Chandigarh, conveyed Mother's Day greetings to all moms while reiterating the need to focus on their own health, very first. "Do breathing exercises, eat a balanced diet, and strive to keep our lungs and lives healthy. Let's pledge on this day that we will focus on our health and do some physical activity everyday to keep ourselves fit and active."

Dr Rishi Mangat, MBBS (Fellowship in Diabetes), expressed her feelings, "Mother's day salutes the unconditional, selfless, everpresent bond of love a mother has for her child. A saying in Punjabi goes "Maava Thandiya Chavan" and I truly resonate with it. We can never thank a mother but grown up kids can express their gratitude by encouraging their mothers for regular checkups, healthier eating, helping them in their emotional wellness or gifting them yoga or gym membership to stay active with fitness and exercise."

Indeed, that sounds like a healthy way to celebrate Mother's Day.

Dr Preeti Jindal, Director of The Touch Clinic, Chandigarh

"To be a mother is the biggest blessing in this world. You can be a wonderful mother when you are yourself happy and healthy so it is important for every mom to prioritise her health. It is important that you give yourself 'me time' and take care of your emotional wellness needs as well."

Dr Nimisha Batra, Consultant Radiologist at DN Imaging and Diagnostic Centre, expressed her feelings, there is no love more pure or selfless than a mother's love.

Wishing all the mothers a very happy mother's day.

Adding to the thought, Sumeet Soni, CEO of SimpliHealth(https://youtube.com/c/SimpliHealth) shared why information and education on health matters is important for mothers. "A mom's job is tough enough. We wish to simplify it by helping her inculcate a health-conscious attitude. We at SimpliHealth honour the need of mothers for authentic and factually correct medical or health related information. While I extend Mother's Day greetings to all moms; I also wish to reiterate that health-conscious mothers raise healthy children and families."

That does sound simple and impactful. So if you are a health conscious Mom, you would be happy to subscribe SimpliHealth Channel and check out their informative and authentic content and videos by trusted health experts and doctors on relevant subjects related to conception, pregnancy, paediatrics, gynaecology and so much more.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

