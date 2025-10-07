VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: Pristyn Care today announced the launch of three new Super-specialty hospitals in Pune, Indore and Hyderabad further strengthening its nationwide footprints with rapid expansion in a short span of time. With these additions, the company achieves a significant milestone -- crossing 100+ ICU units across India -- underscoring its commitment to building advanced, patient-centric healthcare infrastructure.

In just the last 2.5 quarters, Pristyn Care has expanded to 11 owned hospitals, now encompassing 700+ beds, 30+ modular operating theatres, and 100+ ICU beds, supported by 700+ medical professionals across more than 300,000 sq. ft. of clinical facilities. This milestone marks Pristyn Care's transformation from a primarily surgical provider into a full-spectrum healthcare institution.

By adding these 3 new hospitals, Pristyn Care serves a wider range of specialties, led by some of India's top doctors in Gastroenterology, Bariatric Surgery, Intensive care, Nephrology, Gynaecology and Neurology. Strengthened by state-of-the-art in-house diagnostic facilities including MRI and CT Scan, Pristyn Care continues to build an ecosystem of advanced, integrated healthcare.

A spokesperson at Pristyn Care said,Today, we are not merely expanding -- we are redefining the boundaries of care. By strengthening our presence in Hyderabad, Pune, and Indore and deploying over 100 ICU units, we reaffirm a simple yet powerful promise: no life should wait. This expansion is not about scale -- it's about purpose. At Pristyn Care, we envision a future where advanced healthcare is every Indian's right. Through these new hospitals, we are building more than infrastructure -- we are nurturing a culture of trust, resilience, and compassion at the very heart of our communities," said a spokesperson at Pristyn Care."

Pristyn Care is just getting started on this journey. By the close of this financial year, the company is targeting over 500,000 sq. ft. of medical infrastructure -- housing more than 1,000 beds, 200+ ICU units, and 50+ modular operating theatres. This accelerated scale-up will cement Pristyn Care's standing as one of India's fastest-growing and most trusted integrated healthcare providers.

About Pristyn Care

Pristyn Care is a leading healthcare provider specializing in advanced secondary care surgeries through its 200+ in-house super-specialty surgeons across hundreds of partner hospitals and clinics. Its expert team uses cutting-edge medical technology to treat over 50+ diseases across 30+ cities in India across its 9 Own hospitals and 200+ Partner hospitals. Founded in August 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr. Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care is committed to delivering seamless surgical experiences.

