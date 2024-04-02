Producers Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar of House of Joy Productions celebrate the success of 'Best Short Film Ever'

New Delhi [India], April 2: House of Joy Productions, led by producers Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar, is reveling in the triumph of their latest creation, the enthralling short film 'Best Short Film Ever' which is now streaming on Jio Cinema. The collaborative effort of the cast and crew has propelled the film to new heights, earning accolades from both viewers and critics alike.

The film's fun and quirky narrative, coupled with stellar performances and a profound message, has resonated deeply with audiences, garnering widespread acclaim.

Mohit Parmar shared his excitement, remarking, "We are overwhelmed by the positive reception 'Best Short Film Ever' has received. It speaks volumes about the dedication and talent of our incredible team."

Sanjana Parmar added, "The audience's connection to the story and characters reaffirms our belief in the power of storytelling. We are grateful for the unwavering support and recognition."

This latest achievement builds upon Mohit and Sanjana Parmar's previous successes, including their recognition at the esteemed Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for their acclaimed project 'Suraj Aur Saanjh'. They are currently in the process of developing its highly anticipated sequel. Their commitment to producing impactful content has cemented their position as trailblazers in the industry.

House of Joy Productions, helmed by Mohit and Sanjana, has delighted audiences with an array of captivating OTT projects, including 'Surprise', 'Online Girlfriend', '2 Square', 'Raja Beta', and 'Make Her Happy', with more in the pipeline, including a new music video and thought-provoking documentaries. This promises to be an exceptional year for them in terms of content creation.

With a proven track record of success and a passion for storytelling, Mohit Parmar and Sanjana Parmar are poised to continue pushing boundaries and captivating audiences with their future endeavors.

