VMPL

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: With the objective of strengthening healthcare services for rural and tribal communities in Thane district, Making The Difference (MTD) NGO, in collaboration with PPFAS Mutual Fund under its CSR initiative, has upgraded two Primary Health Centres under Project Sanjeevani. As part of this initiative, more than 70 essential medical equipment and materials were donated to each PHC, directly benefiting over 100 patients daily at each centre.

Also Read | ‘This Can Only Happen in Pune’: Blinkit Delivery Executive Frees Pune Man and His Friend After Duo Get Stuck in Balcony at 3 AM, Video Goes Viral.

The inauguration and formal handover of medical equipment was held on 2nd January 2026, in the presence of Mr. Ranjit Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Thane. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadav said,"Today is a very proud day for all of us. Where we, as policymakers, sometimes fall short, those gaps are filled by the efforts of organizations like Making The Difference NGO and PPFAS Mutual Fund.

'Aarogyan Dhana Sampatti'--health is wealth. These Primary Health Centres are the backbone connecting our villages to healthcare. We look forward to working together across multiple dimensions in the future."

Also Read | Burnley vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

District Health Officer Dr. Gangadhar Parage appreciated the initiative and stated,"Making The Difference NGO has upgraded four Primary Health Centres so far. We are extremely grateful to PPFAS and MTD for providing these medical equipment, which will significantly enhance our ability to deliver quality healthcare services. We look forward to many more such initiatives."

Mr. Shailendra Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Communication, PPFAS Mutual Fund, said,

"We have been working with MTD for the past three years, and what makes these initiatives meaningful is that we do not merely donate equipment, we first understand the actual requirements of the PHCs and then provide support accordingly. I am pleased that the benefits of these efforts are reaching underprivileged communities."

Mr. Lunar Sutar, App Development Manager, PPFAS Mutual Fund, added,

"This donation under our CSR initiative reflects our responsibility and commitment towards society. We are extremely happy that our efforts are making a tangible difference at the community level."

Ms. Dwiti Mehta, Vice President, Making The Difference NGO, expressed her gratitude and said,

"We sincerely thank PPFAS Mutual Fund, the Zilla Parishad administration, and all the dignitaries present here for their continued support. With such collaboration, we are able to reach grassroots communities and strengthen public healthcare systems."

The event was attended by Mr. Ranjit Yadav, CEO, Zilla Parishad; Dr. Gangadhar Parage, District Health Officer; Dr. Lata Gaikwad, BDO; Ms. Priya Hariani, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, PPFAS Mutual Fund; Mr. Shailendra Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Communication; Ms. Sanjana Jadhav, Head - HR, PPFAS Mutual Fund; Mr. Lunar Sutar, App Development Manager; Mr. Raj Mehta, Executive Vice President and Fund Manager, PPFAS Mutual Fund; Mr. Deepak Vishwakarma, President, Making The Difference NGO; Ms. Dwiti Mehta, Vice President, Making The Difference NGO; Dr. Shreedhar Bansode, THO; along with PHC officials and staff.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)