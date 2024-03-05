PNN

New Delhi/ Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5: Mission LiFE is a Government of India initiative that aims to nudge individuals and communities to practice an environment-conscious lifestyle. To complement such government initiative and to address the change in behaviour for protecting and preserving the environment a Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) project was supported by Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The project has been technically supported by ETPA Foundation for Social Development and implemented by Shri Muni Charitable Foundation (MCF) at 30 schools and 30 communities in Delhi and Gujarat.

The project has taken a step forward in reducing single-use plastics, judicious use of water, waste reduction, and sustainable food system. Two broad communication activities were implemented, including Storytelling sessions with the Government schools in Khambat of Anand district, Gujarat, Schools of Applied Learning (SoAL) under Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) Delhi were targeted children (6-10 yrs age group) and mid-media campaign through Street Plays in communities. The efforts in translating the message of saving resources through Storytelling sessions using the concept of Mottainai and the principles of 4R - Respect, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle were conducted in schools. Mottainai is a Japanese expression to convey the meaning used to express a feeling of regret when something is put to waste without deriving its value. The book illustrates the mindful utilisation of resources and promoting environment-friendly ways of living.

YouTube link- Mottainai Grandma No Wastage Story

Hindi:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Qv5ehzkYy4

English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VgcLr4V1WM

Yasuki Yamane General Manager Branch Head Assahi Intecc added, "I am glad that the concept of Mottainai of Japan is being used to create awareness on 4R & activities to complement such learnings were conducted".

The storytelling session was done in two different spells to reinforce the message among the children so that it could be disseminated effectively. "It was helpful as daily lifestyle activities were considered for saving food, electricity through judicious use of food, using energy efficiently, and making a positive impact together" as shared by School Teacher of Branch 10 Jayaben Sukhadiya Anand.

We have reached out to 3661 children in both project locations of Delhi & Anand and sensitised 5633 community members about the key message of 4R. "Storytelling Sessions provided opportunities for children to express themselves creatively and share their own experiences. The session encouraged imagination, empathy, and a sense of responsibility towards the environment amongst children", shares, Sanjay Panda Director, ETPA Foundation.

Ghanshyam Patel Founder of MCF appreciated such support of Asahi Intecc and the contribution made by such an initiative. The awareness level of children has been raised on the key components of environmental protection.300 Mottainai Grandma books were provided to the school libraries to increase the knowledge and share their learning with the communities related to the environment. Children, teachers, and the community not only enjoyed these sessions but took a pledge to take this journey to contribute to Mission LiFE.

