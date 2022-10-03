Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the Cyber Security Industry undergoing complicated advancements in current times, Quantic India will highlight several important facets of the industry on October 7th. The Cyber Security Excellence Awards 2022 will also recognize leaders and businesses that have left no stones unturned in the field's overall growth. With information spreading everywhere, it gets unclear as to who "owns" the key management. As a result, data privacy and security have emerged as critical concerns in the fast-paced age of digital change. With more open-market tools, the danger environment for application and software is expanding. It is critical to have a user-friendly strategy to protecting personal sensitive data while also allowing for innovative and secure transaction procedures. While solutions provide answers, current cloud security solutions are growing increasingly complicated. Increased data center efficiency opens the door to higher hazards, which readily influence the susceptibility of IoT devices. To address such issues, the event will feature the presence of notable leaders who will share their perspectives and guide the future generation of security experts. Every risk has the potential to increase security. However, it takes a lot of preparation and strategy to understand the effects and suggest the appropriate secure steps. The Cyber Security Excellence Awards 2022 will also honor the outstanding work of organizations and people who have not only meticulously studied the effects of complex threats but also cleverly implemented effective countermeasures. Here is the complete list of all the eminent speakers who will grace the event with their presence and share their insightful thoughts:

Panel 1: Dynamic Digital Age Transformation in Data Security & Privacy1. Ratan Jyoti - CISO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank2. Vinod Kumar - EVP & CIO, Fino Payments Bank Ltd.3. Ashton D'Cruz - Director- CAO & CISO, NatWest Markets4. Dilip Panjwani - Principal Director - CISO & IT Controller, L&T Infotech5. Fal Ghancha - CISO, DSP Mutual Fund6. Sunder Krishnan - Chief Risk Officer, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance7. Sandesh Jadhav - Global Data Privacy Officer, Wipro8. Niranjan Reddy- Head Infra & CISO, Polycab India Limited9. Makesh Chandramohan - CISO, Aditya Birla Capital10. Prosenjit Dutta - Business Development Director - SAARC, Utimaco

Also Read | Punjab | On Oct 1,singer Alfaaz Along with His Friends Went to a Dhaba. An Employee of the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Panel 1: Dynamic Digital Age Transformation in Data Security & Privacy1. Ratan Jyoti - CISO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank2. Vinod Kumar - EVP & CIO, Fino Payments Bank Ltd.3. Ashton D'Cruz - Director- CAO & CISO, NatWest Markets4. Dilip Panjwani - Principal Director - CISO & IT Controller, L&T Infotech5. Fal Ghancha - CISO, DSP Mutual Fund6. Sunder Krishnan - Chief Risk Officer, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance7. Sandesh Jadhav - Global Data Privacy Officer, Wipro8. Niranjan Reddy- Head Infra & CISO, Polycab India Limited9. Makesh Chandramohan - CISO, Aditya Birla Capital10. Prosenjit Dutta - Business Development Director - SAARC, Utimaco

Panel 3: Modern Cloud Security Solutions & its Complex Aspects1. Sanjay Kumar Tiwari - Head of Information & Security (CISO), ICICI Securities2. Rajesh Dongre - VP & CISO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Ltd.3. Vijay Kumar Verma - SVP - Head Cyber Security Engineering, Jio Platforms4. Praveen Mishra - SVP, Information Security, Yes Bank5. Vijayakumar Chandrasekaran - Head of Information and Cyber Security, Standard Chartered Bank6. Sanjay Jain - SVP & CISO, NCDEX7. Vikram Dhanda - CISO, Virtusa8. Subhash Singh Punjabi - CISO & Head Ent. Architecture, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.9. Bijender Kumar Mishra - GM & CISO, Alkem Laboratories Ltd.10. Vishal Gautam - Sr. Director Engineering - India Operations, Zscaler

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Watch Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Our partners believe in offering the most secured solutions in the cyber security arena while expanding the scope for dynamic organizational adaption. Have a look below at the renowned firms that have sponsored the Cyber Security Excellence Awards 2022.

Zscaler: Presenting PartnerMANDIANT: Associate PartnerOkta: Exhibit PartnerUtimaco: Corporate PartnerBlackberry & Netpoleon: Networking PartnerQRC: Badge Partner

Quantic India cordially welcomes everyone to attend this exclusive event on the cyber security landscape and master the versatile future of data, application and cloud security with enhanced business networking.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)