New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/GPRC): Protium, a pan-India engineering-driven lender, has won three awards under multiple categories at the 13th India Digital Awards (IDA) held on February 21, as part of the two-day long 17th edition of the India Digital Summit (IDS) by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Under the "Best In-House Content" category, Protium's "Let's Go Vocal for Local" campaign won the Bronze award. As part of the campaign, Protium sought to represent different business communities across the country, resulting in over 7.5 lakh customers signing up for the pledge to buy from local shops, with over 80 lakh impressions across social media platforms.

Under the "Best Use of LinkedIn" category, the "Women of Change" campaign won the Bronze award. The campaign resulted in six women-centric policies being rolled out, which were well-received by internal and external stakeholders and vehemently resonated with the women in the system.

Furthermore, Protium Amp'd won the Bronze award under the "Best use of real-time streaming" category. Protium Amp'd is Protium's initiative to fuel the ambitions of Indian independent musicians by providing them a platform to achieve well-deserved recognition for their talent. The event takes place across all its corporate offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, thus creating a culture that binds the organisation with one universal adhesive: music.

With over 85 branches in 65+ cities servicing 15,000+ pin codes across the country, Protium caters to the credit needs of over 5 lakh customers across the country. To date, Protium has disbursed more than Rs 4,400 crore through its wide range of products, including loans against property, business loans, lines of credit, and even machinery & equipment finance, while servicing a loan book of more than Rs 2,200 crore at an industry-best NPA of 0.44 per cent.

