New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): India's leading platform, Psychologia Connect hosted its 2nd annual virtual LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in India on 26th June, 2021.

The event was graced by more than 500 mental health and wellness experts who have been working for the betterment of the community for more than four decades. Media Partners for the same was the leading Digital PR Agency, Savin Communication.

The aim of the conference was to embrace the difference by creating an inclusive and diversified environment for all. Prince of Rajpipla, Manvendra Singh Gohil who is known to be the first member of a royal family to openly come out as gay was the Guest of Honor at the event.

The notable persona highlighted the need of allies to support the community and to foster inclusivity. Ashok Row Kavi, Asia's leading advocate for the health and rights of the Transgender Community mentioned the importance and need of proper sex education in schools and colleges.

During the panel discussion, panelist Hemangi Mhaprolkar mentioned the importance of selecting the right support group to avoid oneself from bullying and trafficking.

During the panel discussion, panelist Hemangi Mhaprolkar mentioned the importance of selecting the right support group to avoid oneself from bullying and trafficking. It is essential to know what activities a support group is engaging in. Further as pointed out by Pallav Patankar, when it comes to LGBTQ+ people, societies have set a perception which always circles around sex life.

"We really need to see beyond sex and start seeing them as a human looking for someone to feel accepted, heard and somewhere they can just be", says the lady.

Panelist Abheena Aher shared about the myths around transgenders as them being the way they are is for some fame or on purpose. "Their sexuality is not them, it is a part of them, and we need to start seeing them beyond the myths but for their capabilities", she added. Sridhar Rangayan and Sonal Giani highlighted how they have used media/ screens to highlight the core issues of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ashok Row Kavi highlighted how one can work on the foundation for the upcoming generation. He said, "We need to take a step up by educating the youth by including sex education, explaining the concept of gender and sex identity, importance of sexual hygeine etc." Laxmi Lobo shared the behind the scenes of her therapies. She shared how she practices, how different it is from what is shown or believed to be true. She also explained about conversion therapies and hypnotherapy.

The participants were extremely enthusiastic throughout the conference and contributed through asking questions, sharing their experiences at school, workplace, and practice in psychotherapy. They showed active participation by engaging with panelists.

With a vision to build a platform that improves mental health and wellness, the commendable Founder and Co-Founder of Psychologia Connect, Shreya Jain and Binita Mehta, have built Psychologia Connect as a single destination for users to take care of all their needs right from diagnosis to therapy. Users can connect with verified professionals within 24 hours, they can chat, video call, voice call or even for 1-1 counselling sessions. Psychologia Connect is a step towards your mental health and wellness.

