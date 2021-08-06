The company offers financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): PTC India Financial Services (PFS) said on Friday it sanctioned fresh loans of Rs 1,757 crore and further disbursements of Rs 1,254 crore during the quarter ended June (Q1 FY22).

The company's profit before tax stood at Rs 60.93 crore and profit after tax at Rs 45.6 crore for Q1 FY22.

Also Read | ‘WHO Experts Must Extend COVID-19 Origin Probe to Other Nations’, Says Chinese Scientist.

The debt equity ratio improved to 3.95 times as on June 30 and capital adequacy ratio for the quarter stood at 24.49 per cent, thereby providing additional cushion for growth and expansion.

Other comprehensive income includes profit (net of tax) amounting Rs 1.46 crore through realisation of money from one of the NPA loan account. The company is expecting resolution of few more stress accounts in the current financial year.

Also Read | Bhopal: Man Rapes Colleague on Pretext of Marriage, Booked After Complaint.

PFS said half of its loan book consists of renewable energy projects as it aims to increase this portfolio for the near future.

The company said it will continue to focus on new areas of incorporating sustainable green infrastructure projects like renewable energy, waste water treatment plant, e-mobility and e-vehicle manufacturing."

PTC India Financial Services is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Ltd. The company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries.

It also provides fee-based services like loan syndication and underwriting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)