New Delhi [India], November 27: Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity marked a significant moment this November as the two hotels completed 10 years of shaping Delhi's premium hospitality landscape. Part of the capital's largest hospitality complex, the dual-hotel destination features 670 rooms and suites, over 14,200 sq. m. of versatile event space, and six award-winning culinary venues. Marking ten years of elevating experiences, shaping culinary culture and leading Aerocity's growth story.

Over the past decade, the iconic destination has evolved into one of Delhi's most recognised hospitality addresses. From hosting international delegations, diplomats and global travellers to delivering large-scale conventions, the dual-hotel complex has contributed significantly to shaping Aerocity's reputation as a preferred hub for business and leisure. Its strategic location, seamless connectivity and integrated offerings continue to position it as a standout choice in the region.

To commemorate the ten-year milestone, the hotels curated a month-long celebration through November, culminating in a Grand Gala Evening on 26 November 2025. The celebration series honoured the hotels' long-standing relationships with guests and partners, while also acknowledging the Heartists whose dedication has shaped the journey. Throughout the month, both hotels showcased the anniversary spirit with personalised touches, themed elements in guest areas and interactive moments that allowed visitors to create and share memories.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Dayya, General Manager of Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, said, "Completing ten years is a meaningful achievement for all of us at Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. This milestone celebrates the trust of our guests, the support of our partners and the passion of our teams. It also reinforces our commitment to move forward with sharper ambition, thoughtful innovation and a renewed focus on creating purposeful guest experiences."

Over the years, the dual-hotel complex has earned recognition for shaping a new standard of hospitality in Delhi. As the complex steps into the next decade, the focus remains on strengthening the position as one of the city's most dynamic destinations with renewed vision, sharper ideas and experiences designed with clarity and deeper guest connection.

Part of a complex with Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, the hotel is a combination of 670 rooms and suites along with a state-of-the-art convention space with 13 meeting rooms and one of the largest ballrooms in Delhi NCR. The hotel offers an array of food & beverage options with 4 innovative outlets that draw the best of international and local culinary specialties. Leisure facilities include a spa, a fully-equipped health club and an outdoor swimming pool.

Situated in the prime location of Aerocity, the complex hotel with 670 rooms, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity seeks to inspire, entertain and to offer the warmth of new connections to each guest that walks through the door. With contemporary interiors, vibrant interactions and a splendid array of F&B outlets including a 24*7 sports bar- Quoin, Novotel is your one stop destination for all things comfort, style and safety.

