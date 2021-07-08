Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant report for the APAC region on WAN Edge Infrastructure recognizes Nexapp Technologies, a Pune-based organization as their Notable Vendor.

Gartner's report focuses on the SD-WAN Edge infrastructure and the rise in the adoption in the Asia/Pacific Region. All the talk around SD-WAN is pushing enterprises to work consistently around upgrading and optimizing WAN infrastructure and services, at the same time focusing on security, as it is one of the most critical aspects for organizations.

In the report, Nexapp is a Managed SD-WAN services company from India that has made it to the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

Nexapp Technologies, founded in 2014 is fast-growing and continuously evolving with a focus on providing customer-centric cloud native Managed Integrated Next Generation Software Defined WAN Edge Solution with over 10000+ deployments including Branch networks, temporary sites, in-vehicle networks with Multi-WAN Aggregation and Advance EDGE security.

With a vision of providing an one-stop solution approach, their Make in India solution 'Instaroute' includes a range of headquarter core series and branch edge gateway appliances & routers, a SD - WAN cloud orchestrator platform along with a bundled managed services including last-mile connectivity.

Instaroute SD-Branch has been designed, developed and built in India to resolve ground challenges for network availability, better uptime, reduce network complexities, best-in-class security & cost-effectiveness in mission-critical applications for voice, video & data especially in tier 3 & tier 4 cities. Nexapp offers customer success managed services right from consulting, designing, hybrid deployment with ISO standard certified Integrated NOC Services 24x7x365.

Nexapp offerings also include IOT WAN EGDE solution - Instaroute SD-IOT is a comprehensive product portfolio that includes M2M communication devices and cloud/edge IoT solutions to help businesses accelerate digital transformation with innovative IoT technologies in the connected world with their strong R&D team and the solid technological foundations in industrial IoT EDGE.

Commenting on this recognition, Pradeep Singh Tomar, CEO, said, "We are thrilled with this recognition, especially coming from a reputed organization as Gartner. Being acknowledged as a Notable Vendor gives us the push to strive for excellence and to continue to grow. With the growth our country is seeing today in digital transformation, we are glad that Nexapp Technologies is playing a vital role in shaping the world of network."

According to the Gartner report, "Nexapp's clientele is distributed over midsize and large enterprises. It has over 400 customers and has been successful across all verticals like manufacturing, financial and enterprise verticals with its one-stop solution that includes either a subscription service or a DIY/co-managed solution, with managed broadband and last-mile network access including wireless LTE thrown in where required."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)