Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ringing in the festive season, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is extending exclusive deals, including striking discounts and gift vouchers on IFB washing machines across price ranges.

Customers can benefit from the IFB washing machine offers and purchase models on EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,500. The EMI Store is also offering compelling discounts of up to 23% on washing machine purchases.

Additionally, cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000 are also up for grabs, courtesy of the washing machine Diwali offers (2021).

Customers can do away with interest charges on the EMI amount and benefit from the No Cost EMI option, available exclusively on the EMI Store. Other Diwali offers (2021), such as zero down payment facility and free home delivery, make these deals irresistible.

From highly efficient top-loaders with inverter direct drive motors to feature-packed front-loaders with intelligent wash technology, all IFB models are available at the lowest possible prices. A few of the best-selling IFB Washing Machine at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include:

IFB 6 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Silver (NEO DIVA SX 1000) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,394 and flat 23% off

IFB 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Sparkling Silver (TL - SDG 7.0 Kg Aqua) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,379 and flat 11% off

IFB 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine White (TL REWH 6.5 kg Aqua) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,939 and flat 13% off

IFB 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Silver (SERENA WXS) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 3,349 and flat 16% off

IFB 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Brown (TL-SBRH 8.0KG AQUA)) on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2,698 and flat 16% off

How to shop for the best IFB washing machines on the EMI Store

Log onto the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the desired IFB washing machine model

Add the appliance to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required information, including the name and address

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

Benefits of purchasing IFB washing machines on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers never-before-seen deals on more than 1 million products across categories and price ranges from all the leading brands. Customers can avail of unique benefits on washing machine Diwali offers such as the zero down payment facility on select models, cashback offers and No Cost EMI options. Shoppers can choose the product they want to purchase and easily buy almost anything without dipping into their savings.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

