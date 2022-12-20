New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a world that is increasingly prioritising health and wellness, choosing the correct ingredients that can help you attain them is vital.

This is especially crucial for many Indians for whom the primary diet is wheat-based. 'Pure Flour from Europe' addresses this need, raising awareness in India about the superior quality and uniqueness of soft wheat flour from Europe, especially Italy.

European flours have a thousand-year tradition and are known for their quality, food safety (traceability and raw material used), versatility and the uniqueness of the flour, all of which combine to make a perfect combination of taste and a healthy diet.

'Pure Flour from Europe' is quintessential for classic European and Italian recipes and is suitable for local Indian dishes too.

From pizzas and pastas to pancakes, pretzels, biscuits, cakes, muffins and of course Indian breads in myriad forms, high-quality flour forms the base of these delicious foods. And for each type of delicacy there is a specific type of flour that makes all the difference to the end result. Compared to the locally available atta and maida, European Flours are processed and refined in a special way to add that extra scrumptiousness and flavour to your dishes so each bite gives that "aaha" moment of relishing a fine-grade product.

Types of flour

Italian flour grades give cooks a customized option to select the right type of flour for its intended use. There are many options and the selection depends on both the product to be made and the cooking method applied. Depending on how finely the grain is ground and if it is with or without bran, Italian flours are graded into four types - '2', '1', '0' and '00'. '00' is considered to be the whitest and finest.

Types '0' and '00' Italian flours are generally preferred for baking; '0' is used for savoury dishes such as bread, pizzas, fresh pasta and pies while '00' is most suitable for cakes and biscuits.

To make traditional egg pasta dough, you can use either '00' or '0' flour, where the difference is linked to the ash parameter (i.e., the residue that remains when a sample of flour is heated above 600°C).

To make good-quality Neapolitan pizza dough, mixes of type '00' and type '0' flour are used to guarantee an elastic dough that is both soft and tenacious. Bread flours have a high protein content and, doughs made from high-protein flours are more elastic so they stretch further.

Just as there are so many cakes and pastries, each kind requires the usage of a specific flour. Type "00" flours are most commonly used but at times type "1" flour is also used.

Why use Italian flour

Flour production in EU is controlled by a computerised traceability system, allowing the entire production chain to be tracked, protecting consumer health.

Milling in itself is a very clean process and the EU flour industry further improves sustainability by saving energy, reducing air emissions and using by-products. The type of flour depends on the type of milling. For example, wholemeal flour means that the whole grain is ground, including the external bran. The EU milling industry adopts the most stringent regulations and carries out thousands of tests and cross-checks by independent and accredited laboratories.

With an integrated control system based on a combination of high requirements for agri-food products for health, animal, and plant welfare, whether produced in the EU or imported, the EU meets the challenge of ensuring healthy and safe food along the entire food chain.

Pure Flour from Europe is a marketing and promotion programme launched in India under the charge of ITALMOPA, the Italian Milling Industry Association and co-sponsored by the European Union. It aims to increase the awareness among professionals, opinion leaders and consumers in India of the quality and uniqueness of flour from Europe as well as its versatile application in classic EU and local recipes.

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission does not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

